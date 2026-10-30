Man said he threw a dropped wallet out his truck window; police found it inside, TTPD says

TEXARKANA, Texas — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Monday after a woman’s dropped wallet went missing from a Summerhill Road business and her credit card was used at three stores within the hour. He told officers he had thrown the wallet out his truck window, but they found it inside the truck, according to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Darrel Louis Dixon Jr. was charged with credit or debit card abuse, police said.

The woman dropped her wallet as she was leaving a business in the 4000 block of Summerhill Road, according to a news release from the department. Two men picked it up, put it in a pocket and left the store, police said.

Dixon later returned to the store while officers were still there, and they recognized him from the security video they had just watched, the release said. When officers asked about the wallet, Dixon told them he had thrown it out the window while driving down the road, police said.

Meanwhile, the woman checked with her bank and found that her credit card had been used at three businesses within the past hour, including Dollar General and Sonic, according to the release.

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Dixon told officers they had not used the cards and had not been to either business, police said. But officers saw a Dollar General shopping bag and a Sonic cup on the console of his truck, the release said.

Another officer went to one of the businesses where the card had been used and checked its surveillance video, which showed Dixon making a purchase there a few minutes earlier, police said. Officers then arrested Dixon and found the wallet inside his truck, the release said.

The release did not identify the second man or say whether he faces charges.

Dixon was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where his bond was set at $25,000, police said. Bowie County jail records show he was booked Monday evening.

In Texas, credit or debit card abuse is a state jail felony, punishable by 180 days to two years in a state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

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