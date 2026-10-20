Nashville teen charged with drug and gun felonies after search turns up two loaded guns, pound and a half of marijuana and psilocybin

NASHVILLE, Ark. — An 18-year-old Nashville man is facing a charge that carries a possible life sentence after officers searching his home found two loaded guns alongside more than a pound and a half of marijuana and 155 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kanyon Baylor Guarisco was charged Monday in Howard County Circuit Court with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with purpose to deliver, maintaining a drug premises, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Aaron Brasel filed the charges for 9th West Prosecuting Attorney Mickey Buchanan.

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison. The delivery charge involving the mushrooms carries six to 30 years.

Officers executed a search warrant at Guarisco’s home on West Sypert Street on the morning of Sept. 25, according to the affidavit, which carries an Arkansas State Police case number. In his bedroom they found two loaded guns, a piece of psilocybin mushroom, marijuana and THC vape cartridges, the affidavit said. In the kitchen, inside the dishwasher, officers found scales, marijuana and more vapes.

A storage area in the garage held two large bags of marijuana weighing 373 grams and 351 grams, a jar of marijuana, a bag of psilocybin weighing 155 grams, three boxes of THC vapes and a drawstring bag of grinders, according to the affidavit. Officers also found a jar of marijuana in Guarisco’s vehicle.

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While officers were still at the house, Guarisco allegedly said everything in the home was his. Interviewed later at the Howard County jail, he said everything in his room was his and asked for a lawyer, the affidavit said.

Guarisco was booked into the jail shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 25, jail records show. The booking record lists a drug task force as the arresting agency. No bond amount or arraignment date appears in the court file.

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