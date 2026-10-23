Two men airlifted to Little Rock after shooting at River Crossing Apartments in Texarkana, Texas

Two men were seriously wounded and airlifted to Little Rock hospitals after a shooting early Friday at River Crossing Apartments on College Drive, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department said.

Officers were called to the back of the complex in the 1000 block of College Drive a little before 2 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot, police said. The caller reported two people wearing ski masks, according to emergency radio traffic.

Shortly afterward, police got word of another shooting victim in the area of Summerhill Road and West 40th Street. A few minutes later, officers found that man in the CVS parking lot on North State Line Avenue.

Detectives later determined that both men were shot during the same incident at the apartment complex, police said. Officers began lifesaving measures when they found them. Both men were taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and later flown to hospitals in Little Rock.

Police have not released the men’s names or said what led to the shooting. Officers said on the radio that at least one suspect had not been found, and police have not announced an arrest.

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The complex was the scene of the June 17, 2014, shooting death of 25-year-old Xavier Rollins, a case that went cold for a decade before two men were charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867) or www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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