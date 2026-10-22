Welfare check leads to large drug bust in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas–Bowie County sheriff’s deputies conducting a welfare check on Shady Pines Road earlier this month ended up arresting a man who was allegedly hiding behind a false wall in a closet with a backpack full of drugs.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Shady Pines in Texarkana, Texas, on Oct. 12 to check the welfare of a man who had not shown up to work, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ricky Lynn Dodd, 49, was known to live at the same address but was not the man the deputies had been sent to check on. They were aware that Dodd had an active felony warrant out of Bowie County related to a 10-year probation he is serving for possession of a controlled substance.

The deputies entered the residence through an unsecured sliding door and discovered a dog in a closet as they cleared the house, according to the affidavit. Behind a false wall in the west corner of the closet, the deputies found Dodd along with a backpack that allegedly smelled of marijuana.

A deputy checked the backpack and discovered multiple small plastic bags, glass beakers, a set of digital scales, a bag of suspected methamphetamine that weighed 21 grams and new syringes. The backpack also allegedly contained a large amount of suspected marijuana, rolling papers, a marijuana grinder, and a box of pills.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

A search of the bathroom allegedly revealed additional marijuana, the affidavit said.

Dodd has been charged with six felony drug offenses and two misdemeanor drug offenses.

The felonies include two manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance charges that are punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison, should Dodd be convicted.

He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $420,000.

Dodd is also facing a motion to revoke probation that could net him additional time behind bars.

The case is assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link