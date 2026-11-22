In 1910 Texarkana boosters wanted a canal from the Red River to the Sulphur River to win Shreveport's cheap freight rates. The Corps of Engineers said it would take four locks and 13 million cubic yards of dirt.

In 1910, Texarkana’s businessmen wanted the U.S. Army to dig a canal straight through town.

The idea was to cut a channel from the Red River to the Sulphur River, each about 9 or 10 miles away, with Texarkana in the middle, and turn a railroad town into a river port.

Advertisement

The two rivers already meet on their own, downstream from Texarkana. But that junction did the city no good. The Red swings in a wide arc around Texarkana, and the town sat inside the bend, miles from water in either direction. A canal would cut straight across and put the docks in Texarkana itself.

The Sulphur River, left, joins the Red River near Doddridge, Ark., on Nov. 18, 2026. (TXKtoday)

Congress ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to study it. On Nov. 22, 1910, 116 years ago this month, the engineer in charge sent in his answer.

It was no.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Why a railroad town wanted water

The canal was never really about boats. It was about freight rates, and about Shreveport.

Because Shreveport sat on a navigable river, railroads charged it lower rates to compete with steamboats. Texarkana, with no water route, paid more. The Texarkana Board of Trade laid out the grievance in a Sept. 9, 1910, letter to the Corps. For 15 years or longer, it wrote, freight from St. Louis and Kansas City had cost less to Shreveport than to Texarkana, even though Shreveport was 73 miles farther from St. Louis and much of its freight from Kansas City rolled through Texarkana to get there.

The board’s committee, V. E. Buron, John T. Owsley and Leo Krouse, compared 25 commodities and found Texarkana paying an average of about 9.3 cents more per 100 pounds. On burlap bags the gap was 18 cents per 100 pounds; on window glass, 21 cents.

Cotton was the sorest point. Shreveport received 200,000 bales a year and Texarkana only 10,000, the board said, largely because the export rate from Shreveport to New Orleans was 43 cents per 100 pounds, compared with 56½ cents from Texarkana. With a canal, the board predicted, Texarkana would draw at least 300,000 bales a year.

“The largest inland gateway in the South”

The board’s figures are a snapshot of Texarkana at its railroad peak. It counted 34 passenger trains and 61 freight trains in and out every day in July 1910, about 1,830 freight cars a day and 63 miles of track inside the city limits. Texarkana, it claimed, had “the distinction of being the largest inland gateway in the South.”

A supplementary letter on Sept. 12 listed the town’s factories: 2,655 workers drawing $144,687 a month. The railroads were the biggest employer at 1,069 men. Gulf Cooperage had 240, the Texarkana Glass Co. 175, and the list ran down through ice cream makers, brick plants, creosoting works, a casket company, a candy and peanut company and the Hutchinson Medicine Co.

Other boosters dreamed bigger. Ralph G. Moore wrote that cheap water rates to the Gulf would let Texarkana ship brick and tile to Latin America, develop the Cass County iron ore and build wagons and furniture from local hardwoods. He said local men were trying to land a company holding an order from India “for 50,000 bullock carts.”

Henry Moore of the Louisiana & Arkansas Railway made a different case: a channel to the Sulphur might drain off Red River floods. By the engineers’ count, the Red runs more than 100 miles around the bend before the Sulphur joins it. A canal would cover the distance in about 20, and the thinking was that floodwater would take the shortcut. He estimated the overflows of 1892 and 1908 had each cost the Red River Valley about $1 million.

Rep. Morris Sheppard of Texarkana, who had asked the Board of Trade to gather the figures, forwarded Ralph Moore’s letter himself.

The day the engineers came to town

The Board of Trade made its case in person on Sept. 9, 1910, when Capt. A. E. Waldron of the Corps’ Dallas office came to town to hold a public hearing. He brought an assistant engineer, R. C. Snead; a junior engineer, T. B. Warden; and a secretary, M. C. Bryant.

“A large number of representative citizens of Texarkana, Fulton and other adjacent towns were present and much enthusiasm prevailed,” the Arkansas Gazette of Little Rock reported the next morning.

Sheppard made the chief argument, the paper said, illustrating “very vividly by the use of maps and otherwise the great need of the artificial waterway.” He told the engineers that 10 million tons of freight passed through Texarkana each year and that a canal would cut rates by 5 cents per 100 pounds. He put the saving at $10 million a year across the territory governed by Texarkana’s rates, and at more than $300,000 a year on freight bound for Texarkana itself.

Morris Sheppard of Texarkana, shown in an undated portrait from his later years as a U.S. senator. (Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress)

Texarkana, Texas, Mayor A. B. DeLoach spoke. So did Judge J. D. Conway, Ralph Moore, Floyd Thompson, Tom Hinton and several others. F. W. Offenhauser presided for the city. The Board of Trade gave the engineers lunch, Col. E. W. Frost had them to dinner, and they left for Dallas that night.

Waldron gave nothing away. He said he was “well pleased with the data furnished him by the Board of Trade,” the Shreveport Times reported, but “would give out no intimation concerning the nature of the report he will make.” Sheppard, the paper said, believed the report would be favorable.

Advertisement

Four locks and 13 million cubic yards

Waldron ran the numbers using the U.S. Geological Survey’s Texarkana map. A canal 70 feet wide at the bottom and 6 feet deep would mean digging out 13,374,034 cubic yards of earth, he wrote, and it would need four locks with a minimum lift of about 63 feet.

A probable route for the 1910 canal, reconstructed by TXKtoday from Capt. A. E. Waldron’s figures and modern elevation data. The Army’s own profile of the route was never printed. (TXKtoday)

He also saw a catch in the flood argument. A canal that drained the Red would simply move its floods “into the valley of the Sulphur,” he wrote, and the landowners there would likely sue. The two goals also worked against each other. Flood relief, the Board of Engineers for Rivers and Harbors noted, “would only apply to a channel without locks.”

Waldron even wrote to O. B. Colquitt, then a Texas railroad commissioner and governor-elect, who replied that water rates at Texarkana “would amount to a vast saving” for Northeast Texas. But Waldron seized on Colquitt’s opening words, “assuming that Texarkana is on a navigable stream,” and doubted that a canal would ever carry enough business to force the railroads’ hand.

His Nov. 22 report recommended “that no further action be taken.” The Gulf Division engineer, Lt. Col. Lansing H. Beach, agreed, adding that lower rates could be won “more readily, and certainly more positively, by legislation” than by digging. Sheppard appeared before the Board of Engineers for Rivers and Harbors on Jan. 3, 1911, to argue for the canal, but the board sided with the engineers.

Word reached Texarkana on Jan. 27, 1911, in a letter from Sheppard to Buron, the Board of Trade secretary. “Proposed Sulphur-Red River Canal Will Not Be Built,” the Arkansas Gazette headline said the next day. The paper credited Sheppard and Rep. Ben Cravens of Arkansas with getting the study ordered in the first place.

On March 30, 1911, the Chief of Engineers, Brig. Gen. W. H. Bixby, closed the matter: the canal was “not worthy of being undertaken by the United States.” The House ordered the report and letters printed as House Document No. 12 on April 13, 1911.

Advertisement

Two rivers, almost no boats

Behind the engineers’ verdict was a simple fact. Neither river was carrying much of anything.

For much of the 19th century the Red was blocked in Louisiana by the Great Raft, a logjam that stretched for miles. Henry M. Shreve cleared it in the 1830s, but it formed again. Army engineers did not break through for good until Nov. 27, 1873.

By the time Texarkana wanted its canal, an open river had not produced much traffic. A 1906 Army report said boats drawing 2 feet could reach Fulton, Ark., northeast of Texarkana, at ordinary low water. At extreme low water, it said, that stretch of the Red “is not navigable.”

The Sulphur was worse. Engineers found in 1901 that no commercial boat had come up as far as the Kansas City Southern bridge, less than 10 miles from Texarkana, in about nine years. The government had cleared snags from the river in 1896 and 1897, and “not a single steamboat from Red River entered.”

Texarkana had tried that route too. Sheppard pressed the case in Washington in 1906, the Board of Trade supplied freight figures, and citizens proposed building a rail line down to the river. Congress approved clearing the Sulphur in 1907. Waldron surveyed the result himself. At low water, he reported on Sept. 22, 1910, it was impossible to get from mile 17 to the river’s mouth “in the shallowest draft skiffs.”

He filed that report 13 days after the Sept. 9 public hearing on the canal in Texarkana.

Advertisement

The dream that kept floating

The idea of water transportation to Texarkana did not die with the report. Sheppard was looking past it the night it reached Congress.

“The report, though unfavorable, is valuable,” he said in Washington on April 13, 1911, according to the Galveston Daily News, because it showed “the necessity of a water rate point in Northeast Texas.” The hearings, he said, had shown the same goal could be reached “by dredging Days Creek from Sulphur River to Texarkana, a project far simpler and far less expensive than the proposed canal.”

“I shall now endeavor to secure a survey to determine the advisability of canalizing Days Creek,” he said. He was still asking for one in 1916, by then as a U.S. senator.

As late as 1956, the Red River Valley Association was calling for speedier release of an Army engineers’ report on extending an inland canal from Shreveport to Texarkana and Jefferson, according to remarks printed in the Congressional Record.

The Red is navigable today only as far as Shreveport. The J. Bennett Johnston Waterway, a 9-foot channel with five locks, runs 236 miles up the Red to Shreveport-Bossier City. Above that, the Corps says, the river “is presently unsuitable for commercial navigation.”

The idea has not gone away. A 2005 Corps draft study found the benefits did not justify extending the channel into Arkansas. In June 2025 the Corps gave notice of a new study, led by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, of pushing it as far as 135 miles upstream, to Garland, Fulton or Index. Index, where U.S. 71 crosses the Red about 9 miles north of downtown Texarkana, would take three locks and 102 feet of lift.

No channel was ever dug. Texarkana stayed what the Board of Trade said it was in 1910: a railroad town.

Texarkana (top) and the Sulphur River (bottom) on the U.S. Geological Survey’s 1909 Texarkana map. The Army engineers drew their canal profile from this survey. (USGS)

Did your family ever hear talk of the Red River-to-Sulphur canal, or of later plans to bring barges to Texarkana? Do you have old Board of Trade or Chamber of Commerce papers? We’d like to hear from you. Contact TXKtoday.

Sources: “Channel Connecting Red and Sulphur Rivers, Ark. and Tex., by Way of Texarkana,” House Document No. 12, 62nd Congress, 1st Session (April 13, 1911), U.S. Congressional Serial Set, via GovInfo, including the report of Capt. A. E. Waldron (Nov. 22, 1910) and letters from the Texarkana Board of Trade, Henry Moore, Ralph G. Moore, O. B. Colquitt and Morris Sheppard; Sulphur River reports in House Document No. 231 (1903), House Document No. 870 (1906) and House Document No. 1418 (1913); U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “Lt. Eugene A. Woodruff, Red River Hero”; Corps of Engineers notice of intent, Southwest Arkansas Red River Navigation Channel Extension, Federal Register, June 5, 2025; Arkansas Waterways Commission; Congressional Record, April 12, 1956; U.S. Geological Survey, Texarkana quadrangle, 1:62,500, edition of January 1909; Daily Arkansas Gazette, Sept. 10, 1910, and Jan. 28, 1911; The Times (Shreveport), Sept. 10, 1910; Galveston Daily News, April 14, 1911; Congressional Record, May 23, 1916.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print