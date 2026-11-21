July 8, 1966 – November 18, 2026

Brenda Lynne Williams, 60, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2026, after years of bravely battling illness.

Brenda was many things to many people, but one thing was always true: she loved her grandchildren with all of her heart. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy and the driving force in her life. She cherished every moment she had with them and leaves behind a love that will continue through each of them.

Brenda was someone you could go to about anything. She had a way of making people feel safe, heard, and accepted, never judging them for what they carried. She was caring, compassionate, and incredibly funny. Her laughter and sense of humor brought light to the people around her, even during difficult times.

For years, Brenda fought through illness with a strength that was truly remarkable. She endured more than most people ever knew, yet she continued to fight. She was strong, determined, and never stopped loving the people who mattered most to her.

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Her final day on earth was, fittingly, a beautiful one. She felt healthy and well. She called and spoke with each of her children. She cooked dinner for her husband. She was happy and hopeful. Her family had plans for the future, but God had plans of His own.

Brenda had a strong faith in God, and while her family will miss her more deeply than words can express, they find comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering and is now at peace in the presence of her Lord.

She leaves behind her beloved husband, John Stephen Williams I; her children, Charles Joseph Williams, Laurie Danielle-Laine Quine, Benjamin David Ainsworth Williams, and John Stephen Williams II; and her grandchildren, Gabriel Scot Palacios, Vivian Laurel Williams, Merrick Jackson Quine, Benjamin Maxwell Williams, and Harley Mae Quine. She is also survived by her brother, Scott Ainsworth.

Her family will carry her memory, her laughter, her strength, and—most of all—her love with them for the rest of their lives.

There will always be a hole in the hearts of those who loved Brenda. But alongside the grief is immense gratitude: gratitude for the years they were blessed to have her, for every conversation, every laugh, every meal, every memory, and every moment of love she gave so freely.

Until we meet again, Mom. We love you more than words can say.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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