Police went to the Washington Street complex, formerly Smith-Keys Village, shortly after midnight Sunday. No suspect information has been released.

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A woman was shot early Sunday at the Ozan Gardens Apartments in Texarkana, Arkansas, according to emergency radio traffic. The complex was formerly known as Smith-Keys Village Apartments.

At about 12:08 a.m., dispatchers sent Texarkana, Arkansas, police officers to the complex at 3302 Washington St. after a report of a possible shooting. The caller said a woman had been shot in the chest in Apartment 128 in Building 17.

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When officers asked for a suspect description, dispatchers said they had none.

Texarkana, Arkansas, Fire Department Engine 4 waited nearby until officers said the scene was secure. Firefighters went in at about 12:14 a.m. A LifeNet ambulance arrived a few minutes later. The woman’s condition was not known Sunday morning.

Officers stayed at the complex for more than an hour after the call. Early on, officers were told to stay away from the east side of the building. A supervisor sent units to wait about 100 yards north of the complex, toward East Main Street, while officers set up a search of the area. Shortly before 1 a.m., an officer reported finding shell casings.

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Police have not released the woman’s name, said what led to the shooting, or said whether anyone is in custody.

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information can call TAPD at 870-779-4951 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

TXKtoday will update this story as more information becomes available.

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