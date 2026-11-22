NEW BOSTON, Texas–A man accused of crashing into a pillar at a New Boston motel while drunk, injuring his 3-year-old and 6-year-old passengers, has been charged with felony child endangerment in Bowie County.

Joshua Ryan Bobbitt, 26, was allegedly intoxicated when he wrecked a white GMC Yukon into an awning pillar at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 14 outside the Motel 6 on McCoy Blvd., according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.

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When New Boston Police Dept. Officer Hunter Parker arrived at the Motel 6, he noticed that the Yukon was missing its front driver’s side tire and appeared to have slammed into a brick pillar, the affidavit said.

Despite the condition of the SUV, Bobbitt was reportedly attempting to back up when the officer instructed him to turn it off. As another New Boston officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers arrived, Officer Parker checked on the children.

He found a 6-year-old boy in the back seat with blood running down his face from a cut to his left eyebrow and a large red knot on his head.

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The boy reportedly had a seat belt “around his head and neck area,” the affidavit said.

The child allegedly told the officer that his head hurt, that he had not been wearing a seat belt, and that “this is not okay.”

A 3-year-old girl was found in the rear middle seat in a car seat that was not properly secured to the vehicle, the affidavit said. The girl allegedly had a red mark under her left eye and red marks on her right arm and knee.

The children’s mother arrived on the scene “in an understandable frantic hurry,” and rode with the children in an ambulance to an area emergency room.

The mother had called police before the crash to alert them that Bobbitt was drinking and driving with the youngsters as he travelled to his home on Ellis St., the affidavit said. She had asked that an officer be present when she retrieved the children.

Bobbitt has already pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in connection with the Oct. 14 crash. He was sentenced by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell on Nov. 10 to three years probation as part of a plea bargain, court records show.

Bobbitt was already serving an 18-month term of deferred adjudication probation for misdemeanor DWI when he was arrested Oct. 14 for felony DWI, records show. The Bowie County probation department has filed a motion to set aside the order deferring adjudication and enter a finding of guilt.

If convicted of child endangerment, Bobbitt faces two to 20 years in prison. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $125,000.

Bobbitt is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

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