5 Genoa Central FFA alumni earn American FFA Degree

Memphis Brewer, Caleb McClure, Zoe Parsons, Jeremiah White and Emma Williams are among 17 Arkansans to receive FFA's highest degree.

The Genoa Central recipients are Memphis Brewer, Caleb McClure, Zoe Parsons, Jeremiah White and Emma Williams. They are among 17 Arkansas FFA alumni receiving the degree this year.

Memphis Brewer Caleb McClure Zoe Parsons Jeremiah White Emma Williams Photos courtesy of Genoa Central FFA. Tap any photo to open it full size.

The degrees were to be presented Oct. 24 at the 99th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievement in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs. It is sponsored by Bayer, Cargill, Case IH, John Deere, Rabobank and Syngenta.

To be eligible, members must have earned at least $10,000, or earned at least $2,000 and worked at least 2,250 hours outside of class time, through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own a business, hold a professional position as an employee or conduct research. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and show leadership and civic involvement through FFA and community activities.

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Fewer than 1 percent of FFA members earn the American FFA Degree. Each recipient receives a gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based youth leadership development organization with more than 1 million student members in 9,591 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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