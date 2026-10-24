Bowie County early voting running 27% ahead of 2022 midterm

Southwest Center is the busiest of the county's three early-voting sites. Early voting runs through Oct. 30

TEXARKANA — Five days into early voting, more Bowie County voters have already cast ballots for the Nov. 3 general election than voted in five of the county’s recent elections, and turnout is running about 27% ahead of the last midterm.

Through Friday, Oct. 23, 10,492 Bowie County voters had cast ballots, 9,655 in person and 837 by mail, or 17% of the county’s 61,596 registered voters, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s early-voting turnout report.

That is more than the total number of ballots cast, counting early, mail and Election Day votes, in five of the county’s recent elections, according to county election results: the March 2022 primaries (10,218), the May 2024 primary runoffs (10,243), the November 2023 constitutional amendment election (8,070), the November 2025 constitutional amendment election (7,637) and the May 26 primary runoffs (6,081).

After the first five days of early voting in 2022, the last midterm, 8,234 Bowie County voters, or 13.5% of those registered, had cast ballots in person or by mail, according to the Secretary of State. This year’s total is about 27% higher. It trails the 2024 presidential election, when 15,395 Bowie County voters had cast ballots after five days.

The ballots cast so far amount to about 39% of the 26,691 cast in the entire 2022 general election in Bowie County, with a week of early voting left. They have not yet reached the 14,305 ballots cast in the March 2024 primaries or the 16,530 cast in the March 3 primaries this year, when 9,231 Bowie County voters cast early in-person ballots across both parties, according to the county canvass.

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Daily voter lists posted by the county elections office show in-person turnout of 1,859 to 2,023 a day:

Day In-person early votes Monday, Oct. 19 2,023 Tuesday, Oct. 20 1,963 Wednesday, Oct. 21 1,917 Thursday, Oct. 22 1,859 Friday, Oct. 23 1,888 Total 9,650

The Southwest Center in Texarkana has been the busiest site, with 719 to 808 voters a day from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. Cross Pointe Texarkana drew 576 to 643 a day, and the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston drew 514 to 567. The county’s Oct. 19 list does not break out votes by site.

The county’s lists do not include mail ballots, and they add up to 9,650 in-person voters, five fewer than the state’s count.

Statewide, 3,422,568 Texans, or 18% of registered voters, had cast ballots in person or by mail through Friday, according to the Secretary of State, putting Bowie County slightly behind the state’s pace.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30, at the Bowie County Courthouse, the Southwest Center and Cross Pointe Texarkana. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at all three sites; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the courthouse only; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-30 at all three sites. On Election Day, Bowie County voters can vote at any of 20 countywide polling places. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For the full list of polling places, ID rules and what is on the ballot in both counties, see TXK Today’s early voting guide for the Nov. 3 election.

Voting in Miller County

Miller County, Arkansas, had 3,032 early voters through Friday, according to Miller County Clerk Stephanie L. Harvin. The first day, Monday, was the busiest with 705 voters, and turnout ranged from 548 to 651 a day the rest of the week:

Day Early votes Monday, Oct. 19 705 Tuesday, Oct. 20 651 Wednesday, Oct. 21 563 Thursday, Oct. 22 548 Friday, Oct. 23 565 Total 3,032

In Miller County, early voting continues at the American Legion, 525 E. Broad St. in Texarkana, Arkansas, according to the Miller County Clerk’s office. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the last day of early voting in Arkansas.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Miller County voters can vote at any of the county’s 13 Election Day sites:

Central Baptist Church, 2117 E. 35th St.

Ozan Inghram, 1101 Couch St.

Rondo Methodist Church, 2335 N. Rondo Road

Sandflat Community Center, 209 E. 14th St.

Sugar Hill Church, 1621 Sugar Hill Road

Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Road

Highland Church of Christ, 1705 Highland St.

Doddridge Community Center, 189 Miller County 201

Fouke Community Center, 203 E. Redcut Road

Garland City Hall, 104 Fifth St.

Legacy Baptist Church, 70 Miller County 289

Christ Church, 5204 S. Rondo Road

Hickory Street Baptist Church, 2923 Hickory St.

Voters with questions can call the Miller County Clerk’s office at 870-774-1501.

Sample ballots

Front Back Bowie County combined sample ballot for the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. Click a page to enlarge, then use the arrows to move between pages. (Bowie County Elections Office)

Download the Bowie County combined sample ballot (PDF). The precinct lists at the top of the U.S. House, county commissioner and justice of the peace boxes show which voters will see those races.

Front Back Miller County sample ballot for the Nov. 3, 2026 general election. Unofficial, compiled by TXK Today from candidate filings. Click a page to enlarge, then use the arrows to move between pages.

Download the Miller County sample ballot (PDF). The order of candidates on the official ballot may differ from the order shown. Individual Arkansas voters can view their own sample ballot on the state’s VoterView site.

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