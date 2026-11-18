On Nov. 17, 1955, Elvis Presley played two shows at the Arkansas Municipal Auditorium with Hank Thompson and Johnny Cash, then a late set at the Hut Club. Four days later he signed with RCA.

Seventy-one years ago tonight, a 20-year-old Elvis Presley played Texarkana for the last time. Four days later he belonged to RCA.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, 1955, Elvis Presley played two shows at the Arkansas Municipal Auditorium in downtown Texarkana, then drove out U.S. Highway 67 and played a roadhouse until 1:30 a.m. The club owner later said he paid him $17.50.

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It was the last of Presley’s Texarkana dates. His three-year contract with RCA Victor took effect Nov. 21, 1955, four days after he left town. The contract shows RCA paid $35,000 for his Sun Records contract and master recordings and gave Presley a $5,000 bonus. The Memphis Press-Scimitar reported the deal on Nov. 22 without a price, saying only that the money was probably the most ever paid for the contract release of a country-western recording artist. Within months he was a national star, and the days of two shows a night in a hall the size of Texarkana’s were over.

Elvis Presley in a 1955 promotional portrait. (Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons) Presley on stage in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 1955, with bassist Bill Black behind him. (Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons) Presley with Sun Records owner Sam Phillips, left, and manager Bob Neal in a photo published in Cash Box on Feb. 5, 1955. (Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

The bill

Presley spent that week on a package tour led by Hank Thompson and His Brazos Valley Boys, one of the top western swing bands in the country and the act behind the 1952 No. 1 country hit “The Wild Side of Life.” Presley chronologies list the tour as the Western Swing Jamboree.

In Texarkana, Presley’s name ran first. A newspaper advertisement for the show, reproduced on the website of Presley’s guitarist, Scotty Moore, reads “In Person” above the names Elvis Presley and Hank Thompson, in that order. It promises “2 Shows, 7 and 9:15 P.M.” on “Thursday Nite, November 17th” at the “Ark. Municipal Auditorium,” with pictures of both men and a last line: “Also Charline Arthur and Johnny Cash.”

The tour opened Nov. 13 in Memphis and played Forrest City, Arkansas, on Nov. 14; Sheffield, Alabama, on Nov. 15; and Camden, Arkansas, on Nov. 16, before reaching Texarkana. From Texarkana it went on to Longview, Texas, on Nov. 18 and a Louisiana Hayride broadcast from Gladewater, Texas, on Nov. 19.

Carl Perkins, just weeks away from recording “Blue Suede Shoes,” traveled with the tour that week. In Texarkana, his spot went to another Sun Records newcomer: Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, according to the Texarkana history on Moore’s site. Cash’s first single had come out only that summer.

Photographs credited to the Presley archivist Erik Lorentzen and dated Nov. 17, 1955, show Presley on the auditorium stage with Moore, bassist Bill Black and drummer D.J. Fontana.

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The Hut Club

After the second show, Presley and Thompson took the package to the Hut Club, a roadhouse on Highway 67 north of the city. Researcher Lee Cotten’s book “Did Elvis Sing in Your Hometown?” has them playing from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Other chronologies put the start at 11 p.m.

The detail that has followed the night ever since comes from a Texarkana Gazette story published Dec. 27, 1981, as cited by Cotten: owner Roy Oliver said he paid Presley $17.50 for the set and that he would not have booked him at all had he not come as part of the Thompson package.

The November shows closed a run that began almost exactly a year earlier. Presley’s first Texarkana appearance is generally dated Nov. 24, 1954. He returned to the auditorium on March 3, April 22, May 27 and Sept. 2, 1955, with the shows promoted by KOSY disc jockey Jim LeFan. Other lists add a late February or March 6 date. A display inside the auditorium counts seven dates between Nov. 24, 1954, and Nov. 17, 1955.

The Sept. 2 show is the one Texarkana tells stories about. Presley ran late, and local teenager Carl “Cheesie” Nelson held the crowd until he arrived. Nelson went on to serve for years as president of Texarkana College. The Texarkana Daily News reported the next day that a car driven by a steel guitar player in Presley’s band had been in a collision near Fouke. Cash was on that bill, too.

Not every local account puts Presley on the November bill. A 2015 Gazette story about Cash’s Texarkana shows said Presley had moved on to bigger cities by then and called the Sept. 2 show his last in Texarkana. The tour itineraries, Cotten’s research and the dated stage photographs all place him at the auditorium that night.

The room today

The auditorium is the centerpiece of the Texarkana, Arkansas, Municipal Building at Third and Walnut streets, built between 1927 and 1930 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. It closed as a regular venue in the 1970s. City Hall and the fire station still occupy the wings.

The city marked the Presley and Cash history with sidewalk plaques in its Walk of Fame Park beside City Hall, starting with Cash in September 2015. A plaque commemorating all of Presley’s 1954 and 1955 performances was dedicated Jan. 8, 2016, which would have been his 81st birthday.

The Arkansas Municipal Auditorium Commission, formed in the early 2000s, has replaced the tile roof, repointed the limestone and restored the original stained glass. A full restoration has not been funded. Commission member Debbie Haak said in 2019 that the complete job could cost $20 million. In October 2025, an Elvis tribute concert in the hall raised money for restoration planning.

Sources: Newspaper advertisement for the Nov. 17, 1955, show, courtesy Francesc Lopez via scottymoore.net; scottymoore.net, “Arkansas Municipal Auditorium, Texarkana”; Lee Cotten, “Did Elvis Sing in Your Hometown?”; Texarkana Gazette stories of Dec. 27, 1981, Nov. 24, 2011, Sept. 3, 2015, Jan. 8, 2016, Feb. 23, 2019, and Oct. 9, 2025; Texarkana Daily News, Sept. 3, 1955; RCA Victor contract with Elvis Presley, dated Nov. 15, 1955; Memphis Press-Scimitar, Nov. 22, 1955; National Register of Historic Places; TXK Today archives.

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