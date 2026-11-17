Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to name Jason Cochran of Krum ISD the lone finalist for superintendent. State law requires a 21-day wait before a final vote.

TEXARKANA, Texas (TXK Today) – The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to name Jason Cochran, superintendent of Krum ISD, as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before trustees can take a final vote to hire him. That puts the earliest possible vote at Dec. 8.

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Cochran has led Krum ISD, a Denton County district of about 2,500 students, since February 2022, Texarkana ISD said in a news release. Before that, he was superintendent of Eastland ISD from 2014 to 2022.

He was twice named Region 14 Superintendent of the Year, and the Eastland Chamber of Commerce gave him its Prestigious Leadership Award, according to the district.

Cochran began his career in Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, where he was an assistant principal. He was later a high school principal in Decatur ISD, the district said.

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Board President Amy Bowers said trustees wanted a leader who would “honor what makes Texarkana ISD special and guide every Tiger toward what comes next.”

“Dr. Cochran builds trust wherever he serves,” Bowers said. “He listens first, leads with integrity and keeps students at the center of every decision.”

Cochran said he does not plan to arrive looking for things to change.

“Great leadership isn’t about walking into an organization and looking for things to change,” he said. “It’s about recognizing the great things already happening, building on that momentum and supporting the dedicated people who have committed themselves to educating children.”

“My philosophy has always been simple: If it’s good for kids, it’s our duty to make it happen,” he said.

Cochran holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Oklahoma City University, a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a doctorate in educational leadership from Dallas Baptist University.

He and his wife, Danielle, have been married 28 years and have three daughters.

The board has been looking for a superintendent since July, when Doug Brubaker left to lead Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia. Sherri Penix has served as interim superintendent since then and will continue to lead the district through the transition, the district said.

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