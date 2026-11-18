Two bills from Northeast Texas' new state representative carry a plan Cass County Judge Travis Ransom has pushed for a year: a nickel of every dollar in state fuel tax and electric vehicle fees for county roads.

AUSTIN — Rep.-elect Chris Spencer has filed two bills that would send Texas counties one-twentieth of the state’s motor fuels tax and electric vehicle registration fees to pay for county roads, replacing a $7.3 million statewide allotment that county officials say has not changed since 1954.

House Bills 1070 and 1072 were filed Tuesday, Nov. 10, Spencer’s second day in office as a bill filer. Spencer, R-Hughes Springs, won the open House District 1 seat on Nov. 3. The district covers Bowie, Cass, Lamar, Morris and Red River counties.

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The plan is the one Cass County Judge Travis Ransom has carried to Austin and to county officials across the state since early this year. Ransom has said it would turn a fund that pays Cass County about $37,000 a year into one that pays it about $980,000.

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How county roads are funded now

Texas charges 20 cents a gallon on gasoline and diesel. Under current law, one-fourth goes to public schools and one-half to the state highway fund. From the last fourth, the comptroller sets aside the first $7.3 million each year for the county and road district highway fund, which counties call the lateral road fund. The rest goes to the state for farm-to-market roads.

The $7.3 million is split among all 254 counties by a formula in state law: one-fifth by land area, two-fifths by rural population and two-fifths by miles of county road.

Cass County, which maintains almost 1,000 miles of county road, gets about $37,000 from the fund, Ransom told the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas earlier this year. “That $37,000 is enough to chip seal one-quarter of a mile of a county road,” he said.

“A funding level set in 1954 cannot meet the demands of 2026,” Ransom said in the association’s February newsletter. “County roads carry school buses, emergency vehicles, farmers, ranchers, oil and timber haulers, and everyday commuters. They are the backbone of rural Texas, yet they’re being maintained with revenue levels frozen since the Eisenhower administration.”

Counties maintain more than half of all public road miles in Texas, according to the association. Cass County’s road and bridge budget is just over $3 million a year.

What the bills would do

HB 1070 rewrites the fuel tax split in the Tax Code. For gasoline, the $7.3 million cap would be replaced with a flat one-twentieth of the tax, and the state’s farm-to-market share would shrink to one-fifth. Diesel and natural gas fuel taxes, which now send three-fourths to the state highway fund with no county share, would be split the same way: one-half to the state highway fund, one-twentieth to counties and one-fifth to farm-to-market roads.

Texas collected about $2.88 billion in gasoline tax and $1.03 billion in diesel tax in fiscal 2025, according to the comptroller. One-twentieth of that is about $195 million, nearly 27 times the current $7.3 million. The money would come out of the state highway fund, which the Texas Department of Transportation uses to build and maintain state roads.

The bill does not change the formula that divides the money among counties, so each county’s share would grow in proportion. Ransom has put Cass County’s share at about $980,000, up from $37,000, and TXKtoday’s own calculation from the formula comes out about the same. The Legislative Budget Board will produce an official cost estimate after the bill is referred to committee.

HB 1072 does the same with electric vehicle fees. Since 2023, Texas has charged $400 to register a new electric vehicle and $200 a year to renew. All of it now goes to the state highway fund. The bill would send one-twentieth to the county fund. The state estimated the fees would bring in about $79.5 million a year when it created them, which would put the county share near $4 million.

Both bills would take effect Sept. 1, 2027.

A county judge’s project

Ransom, a former Texas Senate aide, has made county road money his main cause at the Capitol. In 2025 he worked with lawmakers to pass House Bill 1109, which exempted counties from paying the state fuel tax on gasoline and diesel they buy for their own trucks.

In the association’s February newsletter, he said he was “researching a proposal to reallocate a penny of the State Motor Fuel Tax to the County Lateral Road Fund and to distribute the same percentage (5 percent) of the electric vehicle registration fees to counties.” One cent of the 20-cent tax is one-twentieth.

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By Jan. 30, Hunt County’s commissioners court had adopted a resolution backing “proposed legislation” with the same two parts. Cass County’s commissioners court passed its own resolution in February, and Smith County Judge Neal Franklin told KLTV he would bring one to his court.

“This would put us on a glide path to get away from property tax, to shift the burden to a sales tax at the state level, and to reduce our reliance on bonded indebtedness,” Ransom told KTBS at the time. Ransom was the only Northeast Texas witness at the House Transportation Funding subcommittee’s Sept. 2 hearing in Corpus Christi, where the panel took testimony on how the state divides road money.

“If something doesn’t change, Cass County will have to return to dirt roads,” Ransom said in the newsletter.

What comes next

The bills will be referred to a House committee after the session opens Jan. 12. Spencer is a freshman Republican in a House that Democrats will control for the first time in more than two decades, so the bills’ fate depends in part on Democratic committee chairs who have not yet been named.

The bills would also need a Senate sponsor. Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, represents the area in the Senate and had filed no bills as of Friday.

Spencer’s first bill, HB 944, would create training and a criminal offense around pregnancy fraud. He filed it Nov. 9, the first day of bill filing. See Spencer files ‘Reagan and Braxlynn’s Law’ targeting pregnancy fraud.

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