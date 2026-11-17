The Junior League of Texarkana’s annual Mistletoe Market returns Nov. 19-22 at the Texarkana Convention Center with holiday shopping, VIP Night, Mistletoe & Mimosas, photos with Santa and a destination drawing.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Junior League of Texarkana’s annual Mistletoe Market returns Thursday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Texarkana Convention Center. This year’s theme is “Holiday Magic.”

The four-day Mistletoe Market is one of the League’s biggest fundraisers of the year. In fact, proceeds support its community projects in the Texarkana area.

“As a nonprofit organization, community support and local media partnerships play such an important role in helping us promote our fundraising events,” said Racheal Cuellar, Mistletoe Market co-chair.

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What to expect at Mistletoe Market 2026

Holiday shopping: Many vendors will sell unique gifts and merchandise all weekend.

VIP Night: On Thursday, Nov. 19, adults can enjoy casino-themed tables, entertainment and shopping.

Mistletoe & Mimosas: Then, on Friday, Nov. 20, guests can attend a special brunch with entertainment.

Photos with Santa: Also, families can take pictures with Santa Claus at these times:

Friday, Nov. 20: 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22: 11:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Destination Drawing: Finally, attendees can enter for a chance to win a getaway trip.

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Mistletoe Market tickets

General admission day passes cost $15. VIP Night and Mistletoe & Mimosas tickets each cost $60, or $62.30 online. However, both of those events are for guests 21 and older only.

Tickets are on sale now. You can buy them online through the QR code on the event flyer. Or, you can get them from any Junior League of Texarkana member.

If you go

What: Mistletoe Market 2026, “Holiday Magic”

When: Nov. 19-22

Where: Texarkana Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Drive, Texarkana, Ark.

More information: jltexarkana.org

Also, see the Mistletoe Market listing on the TXKtoday events calendar.