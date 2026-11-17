The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council’s free Holiday Arts Market returns Dec. 4-5 with 44 local and regional artists selling handmade gifts.

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council will host its 19th annual Holiday Arts Market on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Regional Arts Center downtown.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Best of all, admission is free.

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What to expect at the Holiday Arts Market

This year, 44 artists will fill all three floors of the Regional Arts Center at Fourth Street and Texas Boulevard. The lineup includes longtime favorites. In addition, five new artists will join the market.

Shoppers will find handmade gifts for the holiday season. For example, artists will sell pottery, leather goods, honey, paintings, jewelry, soaps and wood-turned gifts.

“It’s important to support local artists to bring cultural and enlightened ideas to our perspective,” organizer Jeanne Harrel said. “At the Arts Market, you can shop for unique and often one-of-a-kind products that are not found anywhere else.”

Meanwhile, local musicians will perform during the market. Also, Julie’s Deli will park its food truck in the city lot behind the building. Visitors can stop by the For Arts Sake gift shop, too.

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Plan your visit

For more information, contact TRAHC at 903-792-8681 or [email protected]. You can also visit TRAHC.org.

What: 19th annual Holiday Arts Market

When: Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Regional Arts Center, Fourth Street and Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas

Cost: Free

Looking for more holiday fun? Check the TXKtoday events calendar.