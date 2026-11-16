MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Farmers Bank & Trust has promoted Monty Harrington to Regional Market President, the bank announced Monday.

In the new role, Harrington will lead and support the bank’s Arkansas markets and work with each market president to develop leaders, grow customer relationships and strengthen the bank’s HEART culture across the region.

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A Magnolia native, Harrington has been Magnolia Market President since 2017 and will remain based in Magnolia.

“Magnolia is home, and that isn’t changing,” Harrington said. “I’ve been blessed to spend my career helping people in this community, and I’m excited to help our teams across Arkansas do the same. We have outstanding bankers in every one of these markets, and my job is to make sure they have what they need to take care of their customers.”

Harrington has more than 30 years of banking experience. He started in 1995 as a consumer lender at First National Bank of Magnolia and joined Farmers Bank & Trust in 2000. He has worked in consumer, mortgage and commercial lending and served as senior vice president of lending before being named Magnolia Market President.

“Monty knows our customers, he knows our communities, and he knows how to build strong teams and relationships,” said Chad Rawls, chief banking officer of Farmers Bank & Trust. “His vast experience, knowledge, and genuine care for his people have made a lasting impact in Magnolia, and he’ll bring that same approach to all our Arkansas markets as they continue to grow. He is a proven leader, and our bankers across the state are in great hands.”

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Community involvement

Harrington has chaired the Albemarle Community Advisory Panel and the Magnolia Housing Authority. He has served on the boards of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, Magnolia Regional Medical Center Foundation, Columbia Christian School, Mulerider Club, Relay for Life and United Way.

He is a member of the Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees and a past Arkansas Business 40 Under 40 honoree. He is a graduate of Leadership Magnolia and Leadership Arkansas and serves as a deacon at Central Baptist Church.

Harrington earned a finance degree from Southern Arkansas University in 1993. He graduated from the Barrett School of Banking in Memphis in 2006 and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 2009.

He and his wife, Janet, have been married 31 years. They have two children, Thomas, who is married to Karigan, and Abby, and a new grandchild, Hallie Kate.

About Farmers Bank & Trust

Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held Magnolia Banking Corp., based in Magnolia. The bank has more than 30 locations in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma and about $3.2 billion in assets. Learn more at MyFarmers.Bank.