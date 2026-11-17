TEXARKANA, Ark. — A man accused of running a drug operation from inside the Miller County Detention Center with the help of a jailer pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Delmarqueon Martez Lockett, 34, pleaded guilty in Miller County Circuit Court to continuing criminal enterprise, furnishing prohibited articles and unlawful use of a communication device, court records show. He also pleaded guilty in three separate methamphetamine cases.

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The charges grew out of an investigation into contraband smuggling at the jail that Sheriff Wayne Easley announced in August 2025, as TXKtoday reported at the time.

In the jail case, Lockett received 10 years in prison plus a 10-year suspended sentence on the enterprise count and 10 years on each of the other two counts, according to a record of his court appearance. The charging document accused him of acting as an organizer or supervisor of five or more people and of bringing methamphetamine into the detention center.

Continuing criminal enterprise is a Class Y felony in Arkansas, punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

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The longest term came in a case charging him with delivering between 10 and 200 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 10, 2024. He received 25 years in that case and 15 years in each of two others, one for a methamphetamine delivery on Dec. 5, 2024, and one for possessing methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver on April 6, 2025. Plea documents signed by Lockett and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Krystal Cecil say the sentences run at the same time.

No fine was imposed. Credit for time already spent in jail is to be determined, the records show. Lockett was represented by the public defender’s office.

A probable cause affidavit by Investigator Brandon Kennemore of the 8th South Drug Task Force, filed in a co-defendant’s case, lays out the allegations.

In January 2025, a detention center major told the task force he had information that inmates Lockett, Joshua Rigsby and Roscoe Hamilton were selling narcotics to other inmates, and that detention officer Treveon Cleveland was believed to be the connection to the outside, the affidavit said. Inmates who had been in custody too long to still be affected by anything taken before their arrest were seen under the influence on 10 or more occasions.

Searches of the jail’s pods turned up Cash App account identifiers, and recorded jail calls captured inmates telling relatives to send money to those same accounts, according to the affidavit.

On March 26, 2025, Kennemore was reviewing recorded jail calls when he heard Lockett and a woman, Kayla Gale, discussing ways to get narcotics and other contraband into the jail, the affidavit said. Lockett arranged payment for the drugs by Cash App, the affidavit said, and gave Gale instructions on how to weigh and package them before turning them over to Cleveland.

Investigators set up surveillance at the Motel 6 where Gale was staying and at the sheriff’s office. They followed Cleveland to a house in Texarkana, Texas, and then to the motel, where an investigator saw Gale hand him a package, according to the affidavit.

Arkansas State Police stopped Cleveland on Realtor Avenue shortly after he left. He had methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco, the affidavit said.

In an interview after his arrest, Cleveland allegedly admitted smuggling contraband into the detention center on at least five or six occasions for inmates including Lockett, Hamilton and Rigsby. He said he was paid $250 by Gale and another $150 by a second person for the March 26 trip, the affidavit said.

Gale was arrested March 31, 2025, with narcotics, digital scales and the phone used for the jail calls and Cash App transactions, according to the affidavit. She allegedly admitted packaging contraband and giving it to Cleveland more than five but fewer than 10 times and said she did it to earn money to pay for her motel room.

Kennemore wrote that the group was “a coordinated criminal organization that profited financially by selling and distributing narcotics and other contraband within the Miller County Detention Center.”

Rigsby, Hamilton, Gale and Cleveland are each charged with continuing criminal enterprise, furnishing prohibited articles and unlawful use of a communication device. Their cases are pending.

Gale is set for a jury trial Jan. 25 and Cleveland for Feb. 22, court records show. Hamilton’s case was continued this month to Dec. 1. Rigsby did not appear for an Oct. 13 court date, according to a record of that hearing.

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