Texas Parks and Wildlife will begin stocking rainbow trout Nov. 24, with 319,915 trout headed to Texas waters through March 5.

AUSTIN – Rainbow trout stocking returns to Texas waters Nov. 24. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will start releasing thousands of trout into lakes, rivers and ponds just before Thanksgiving.

In all, TPWD plans to stock 319,915 rainbow trout from Nov. 24 to March 5.

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Anglers don’t need fancy gear to catch them. Simple, light tackle or hand-tied flies on a fly rod will work. However, TPWD suggests bringing a mix of baits and lures, plus ice to keep your catch fresh.

“Whether someone is an experienced angler or out fishing for their very first time, these stockings help create meaningful outdoor experiences in easy to access locations close to home,” said Ryan Rogers, TPWD rainbow trout program director.

Most Texas waters get too warm for trout after winter. As a result, TPWD encourages anglers to keep up to their daily limit of five trout.

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Where rainbow trout stocking happens

One exception is the Guadalupe River below Canyon Lake. That stretch often stays cool enough for trout to survive all year. It ranks among the top 100 trout streams in the nation. It is also considered the southernmost trout stream in North America.

In addition, TPWD stocks the Brazos River below Possum Kingdom Lake and parts of the Frio and South Llano rivers. The Clear Fork of the Trinity River also gets trout.

Dozens of city and county park ponds are on the list, too. So are the Lake Zebco, Centex and Strike King ponds at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

Meanwhile, the Neighborhood Fishin’ program manages 18 lakes in major cities. These include Amarillo, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Angelo, San Antonio and Wichita Falls. TPWD often stocks these lakes with trout during winter.

License rules and limits for rainbow trout

You can fish without a license from a bank, dock or pier inside a Texas state park. However, TPWD recommends booking a day pass early, especially on weekends and holidays. Reserve online or call 512-389-8900.

Youth under 17 don’t need a fishing license. Adults, on the other hand, need a fishing license with a freshwater endorsement.

At Community Fishing Lakes and state park docks, piers and jetties, anglers may use no more than two poles. The statewide bag limit is five trout, and there is no minimum length. Special limits apply on parts of the Guadalupe River.

Check the schedule first

Weather and other issues can change dates and locations. Before you go, check the 2026-27 Trout Stocking Schedule for dates and tips.

For more outdoor and state news, visit the TXKtoday Texas News section.