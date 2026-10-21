Festival of Trees Returns November 5–7 with Holiday Fun and Extraordinary Gifts

TEXARKANA, Arkansas — Festival of Trees returns November 5–7 for its fourth year, bringing three days of holiday festivities, unique experiences and exciting prizes to benefit Fearfully and Wonderfully Made, a local nonprofit supporting families navigating NICU stays and pregnancy and infant loss.

The festivities begin Thursday, November 5, with Ladies Night, presented by LoneStar Aesthetics and Wellness, opening at 5:30 p.m. Guests can explore more than 50 vendors, enjoy light refreshments and participate in exciting raffle opportunities. Ticket purchase includes a chance to win over $3,500 worth of raffle prizes, including a pre-loved, perfect-condition Louis Vuitton Monogram Luco tote bag.

On Friday, November 6, Painting for Preemies with ColorHype TXK returns from 6–8 p.m. for its fourth year. The popular experience has sold out year after year, and seating is limited.

Saturday, November 7, features Breakfast with Santa from 9:30–11 a.m., including a professional photograph for each child, followed by the Year of Gifts Gala at 7 p.m., generously presented by The Barbara and Howard Glick Family. The gala includes dinner from Ironwood Grill, entertainment by The Jive Band, a silent auction and six extravagant gift packages featured in the live auction.

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The evening’s highlights include the Diamond Champagne Event, sponsored by State Bank, celebrating four years of Festival of Trees with the opportunity for one participant to walk away with a stunning four-carat lab-grown diamond. Guests will also have a chance to win a golf cart from Top Carts through the “Tee It Up for Tiny Babies” hole-in-one contest, presented by RRCU.

More than a holiday celebration, Festival of Trees helps fund Fearfully and Wonderfully Made’s work, providing practical assistance and compassionate support to families facing the challenges of a NICU stay or the loss of a baby.

“Festival of Trees is about more than beautiful trees, incredible gifts, and holiday festivities. It’s about coming together as a community to remind families facing some of their hardest days that they are not alone. God has always provided what we need to serve our families. We are so grateful for the generosity that makes this mission possible,” said Catie Swenson, Executive Director and co-founder of Fearfully and Wonderfully Made.

For tickets, registration and event details, follow Fearfully and Wonderfully Made and Festival of Trees – The Year of Gifts on social media or visit the event page via BetterWorld (fwmtexarkana.org will direct to the Festival of Trees page).

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