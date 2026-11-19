Local historian Jim Hunter will guide a two-hour bus tour of Hope-area sites tied to the World War II Southwestern Proving Ground on Sunday, Nov. 22.

HOPE, Ark. – The Hempstead County Historical Society will lead a bus tour of sites connected to the World War II Southwestern Proving Ground on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Jim Hunter, a local historian and curator of the Klipsch Museum of Audio History, will guide the tour. The proving ground was established just north of Hope during World War II, and both the community of Oakhaven and the Hope airport were created because of it.

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The tour will look at the proving ground’s impact on Hempstead County during the war.

The bus leaves at 2 p.m. from the parking lot across from Huntington Bank and The HUB at Third and Elm streets in Hope. The tour lasts a little more than two hours.

Tickets are $10 per person, and proceeds support the Historical Society, which works to raise awareness of Hempstead County’s history and heritage.

Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 870-703-8256 or email [email protected].

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If you go

What: World War II Southwestern Proving Ground bus tour

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Where: Departs from the parking lot across from Huntington Bank and The HUB, Third and Elm streets, Hope

Cost: $10 per person

Reservations: 870-703-8256 or [email protected]

Want to learn more before the tour? Read about the Southwestern Proving Ground in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Also, find more local history on the TXKtoday History page.