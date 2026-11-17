Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. of Texarkana is a cosponsor of Senate Bill 2, filed Monday to repeal the 2025 Generating Arkansas Jobs Act.

LITTLE ROCK – State Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, is among 10 senators who filed a bill Monday to repeal the 2025 law that lets utilities charge customers for power plants while they are still being built.

Senate Bill 2 was filed on the first day lawmakers could submit bills for the 2027 regular session, which convenes Jan. 11. Sen. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, is the lead sponsor.

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The bill would repeal the Generating Arkansas Jobs Act, passed as Act 373 of 2025. The law lets electric and gas utilities add a charge, known as a rider, to customers’ bills to recover the cost of new plants and other large projects during construction instead of after they go into service.

Hickey voted for the law. In October, he told the Joint Committee on Energy that he regretted it.

“Sometimes a man just has to say he made a mistake,” Hickey said at that hearing. “I made some mistakes, and I’m going to apologize.”

He spoke after four farmers from Carlisle, Hazen and Des Arc told the committee the rider was adding thousands of dollars a month to their electric bills.

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Who signed on

The other cosponsors are Sens. Missy Irvin, Ronald Caldwell, Terry Rice, Ricky Hill, Mark Johnson, Bryan King and Jamie Scott, and Sen.-elect Tara Shephard.

Eight of the 10 are Republicans. Scott and Shephard are Democrats.

The Senate has 35 seats, so a bill needs 18 votes to pass. No House sponsor is listed, and no House bills had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

What the bill does

The 61-page bill strikes the entire subchapter of state law that created the rider. It also rewrites more than two dozen related sections on how the Arkansas Public Service Commission approves new power plants and on how electric cooperatives change their rates.

One new section would bar a generation and transmission cooperative from raising rates by more than 8% in total during any 24-month period.

The bill has no emergency clause, which means it would not take effect immediately if passed. It does not say what would happen to riders that customers are already paying.

The charge on bills

Entergy Arkansas, the state’s largest electric utility, began collecting the rider in June. The company has described the charge as about $5.77 a month for a typical residential customer.

Farmers who testified in October described much larger amounts. One Carlisle farmer said it added about $25,000 over three months across the bills for her wells, grain bins and homes.

The rider is paying for two natural gas plants and Cypress Solar, a $1.6 billion solar and battery project being built largely to serve a Google data center in West Memphis.

Public Service Commission staff told lawmakers in October that the way Entergy and Google chose to account for Google’s payments would cost customers about $308 million more in 2025 dollars than the alternative. Entergy disputed that analysis.

Entergy has defended the law in legislative hearings, saying the rider saves customers money over the life of a plant by avoiding financing costs.

Southwestern Electric Power Co., which serves Texarkana, Arkansas, has asked the commission to approve its own rider under the law. That request is pending.

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What’s next

Prefiled bills are assigned to committees after the session opens Jan. 11.

A second Senate bill filed Monday, by Sen. Brad Simon, would bar the state from building a prison on the 815 acres it bought in Franklin County in 2024.

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