TEXARKANA, Texas–The former fleet manager for Wholesale Electric Supply Co. Inc. in Texarkana, Texas, has been charged with theft for allegedly embezzling more than half a million in funds.

Kristy Hadaway, 37, is accused of pocketing $578,623.45 she was not entitled to, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

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Hadaway’s LinkedIn profile shows that she began working for Wholesale Electric in 2018. She allegedly began stealing from the company in late 2019, according to the affidavit.

Hadaway allegedly stole the bulk of the funds through 104 falsified applications for reimbursement for vehicle title and registration fees. Hadaway allegedly claimed that she paid the fees out of a personal account for customers and then requested and received reimbursement from Wholesale Electric.

The fees had already been paid by the customer or dealership at the time of purchase, according to the affidavit.

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Hadaway allegedly admitted to the thefts during an interview with a Texarkana Texas Police Dept. detective in October and claimed she did it because of credit card debt and “living up to the Joneses,” the affidavit said.

In addition to the yearslong title and registration scheme, Hadaway had allegedly failed to pay back advances on her salary, including an advance for $11,000 in 2021 that she used for a down payment on a house. Hadaway allegedly claimed that she was given the $11,000 by the company as a Christmas bonus and did not believe she was required to pay the money back.

Earlier in 2021, Hadaway allegedly received a $4,000 advance which was never repaid, according to the affidavit.

Hadaway has been charged with theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000. She faces five to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

Hadaway is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

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