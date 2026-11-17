TEXARKANA, Texas — A 37-year-old man died Monday night after three pit bulls attacked him outside his home on Anthony Drive, and officers shot all three dogs while trying to reach him, the Texarkana Texas Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of Anthony Drive at about 9:20 p.m. after a report that multiple pit bulls were attacking a person, police said. They found Joseph Parra, who lived at the home, lying in the yard with serious injuries.

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As officers approached to help Parra, two of the dogs charged at them in the street, police said. Officers shot both dogs.

The third dog approached officers, then stood over Parra and would not let them get close enough to help him, according to police. When the dog kept officers from reaching Parra and posed a threat to them, officers shot it as well. The dog then retreated into the home.

Officers reached Parra and began giving aid. Emergency radio traffic indicated CPR was in progress by about 9:40 p.m., and the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department sent an engine to assist.

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LifeNet took Parra to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

The third dog was kept inside the home until animal control arrived. Animal control officers tranquilized the dog and removed it, and all three dogs are in Animal Control’s custody, police said.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division is assisting, and the investigation is ongoing.

“This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with everyone affected,” the department said.

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