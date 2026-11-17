A motion to give LifeNet the contract drew three yes votes Monday. The current agreement expires Nov. 30, and the next vote is Dec. 8.

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors did not choose an ambulance provider Monday night. A motion to award the contract to LifeNet drew three yes votes, short of the number needed to pass, and the city’s current agreement with LifeNet expires Nov. 30.

The resolution now moves to the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, eight days after the contract runs out. City Manager Tyler Richards said he will talk with LifeNet about an extension.

“I’ll get with LifeNet and discuss an extension of some sort,” Richards told the board. He also said he will schedule a workshop where the companies can make presentations.

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The vote

The resolution came to the board with the provider’s name left blank. After discussion, a director moved to insert LifeNet, and the motion was seconded.

Directors Danny Jewell, Terry Roberts and Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer voted yes. Director Steve Smith voted no. Ward 2 Director Laney Harris and Mayor Allen Brown abstained. Director Steven Hollibush was absent.

“The resolution does not pass tonight,” Brown said. “It did not get enough favorable votes.”

The resolution as read would have authorized Richards to sign a contract with LifeNet under the terms of its proposal. Board members said the contract term is five years.

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How it got there

LifeNet and Hope-based Pafford Medical Services both submitted proposals. The city’s Emergency Medical Systems Committee met Nov. 10 but made no recommendation.

“There was only two of us present,” Jewell said. “We made no recommendation because one member was absent.”

Brown said the process was unlike any he had seen as mayor.

“In eight years I’ve not done a procedure like this with a contract, specifically with a subcommittee that normally makes a recommendation to the board on behalf of one entity or the other,” Brown said.

Harris said the packet containing the proposals was never delivered to his home, and he could not evaluate them.

“I do not have the slightest idea as to what the other proposal” contained, Harris said. He asked whether the item could be tabled, then abstained. “Based on my lack of information, it’s hard for me to say,” he said.

Richards said the proposals had been available at City Hall for about two weeks.

Brown said he received his packet Friday and that it ran about 600 pages. He said the matter should have been handled in a workshop, not during citizen communication at a board meeting.

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What directors said

Jewell and Brewer, who both attended the committee meeting, said they favored LifeNet.

“Our history with LifeNet has been nothing but stellar,” Jewell said. He called both companies “top-notch” and said his vote was “no reflection on Pafford.”

Jewell also said he believes the city should not regulate ambulance service at all and that he had hoped both companies could operate in the city. He said both told the city they want the whole contract or none of it. Roberts said two providers would be “a logistic nightmare” for dispatch.

Brewer said one of Pafford’s options, placing ambulance crews inside city fire stations, would not work now. He said he visited every station.

“We’re not set up for the way they want to execute at this time,” Brewer said.

Richards said Pafford’s proposal also included a second option with stand-alone sites outside the fire stations. Under the fire station option, he said, Pafford would reimburse the city for rent and any remodeling.

Roberts said he had spoken with three Miller County justices of the peace about Pafford, which has served the county since 2023.

“The phrase that they used is they have buyer’s remorse with some of the things that they had promised that wasn’t fulfilled,” Roberts said. “I know what we have with LifeNet because they’ve been here. I don’t know what we would get with Pafford.”

Smith, who cast the lone no vote, said during the discussion that he was “not prepared to say either way yet” and that response time “is what should impact most on this decision.”

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The pitches

Both companies addressed the board during citizen communication before the vote.

Pafford Chief Operating Officer Clay Hobbs said the company would dedicate four paramedic ambulances to the city.

“They’re not shared with the Texas side, they’re not shared with another county, they’re not shared with another community,” Hobbs said. “You do not have that today.”

Hobbs said the board would get daily and monthly reports on how the system is performing. He said Pafford keeps two ambulances in Miller County, one in Fouke and one on U.S. Highway 67. He twice described the city’s proposal process as unusual.

LifeNet Chief Executive Officer Alyssa Moore said the nonprofit has served the city for about 33 years and puts its proceeds back into the company. She said LifeNet plans to expand its community health paramedic program, which sends paramedics to the homes of frequent callers. She said LifeNet now has five paramedics certified for that work in Arkansas.

“We had a case where an individual called 911 hundreds of times, and then we sent our CHP out there and it brought it down to three,” Moore said.

LifeNet Chief Operating Officer Adam Oliver said a count of ambulances does not capture the company’s record. He cited its adjustments during COVID-19 and after a Texarkana hospital closed two years ago.

“What we’ve done is proving what we can do in the future,” Oliver said.

Dr. Matt Young, LifeNet’s medical director for 25 years, also asked the board to keep the company.

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What is next

The vote on Dec. 8 will again fall to the current board. Brown did not seek re-election, Brewer is leaving his Ward 4 seat, and Jewell lost his Ward 5 race Nov. 3. Mayor-elect Tammy Waters and the new directors take office in January.

The Dec. 8 meeting was moved from Monday because of the downtown Christmas parade on Dec. 7.

Also Monday

Francis Bistro. The board unanimously approved an ordinance supporting a private club application by Tommy White for Francis Bistro, 112 Pine St., and attached an emergency clause so it takes effect immediately. The application now goes to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

The board unanimously approved an ordinance supporting a private club application by Tommy White for Francis Bistro, 112 Pine St., and attached an emergency clause so it takes effect immediately. The application now goes to the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. Overgrown lots. After a public hearing, the board voted to certify liens on 37 lots the city mowed. Harris abstained after asking to pull one property from the list.

After a public hearing, the board voted to certify liens on 37 lots the city mowed. Harris abstained after asking to pull one property from the list. Millwood water plant. On the consent agenda, the board approved an engineering contract with A.L. Franks Engineering Inc. for a new motor control center at the Millwood Water Treatment Plant.

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