Texarkana native Jed Harrelson comes home to headline the Perot Theatre Nov. 27

Nashville-based soul artist and Arkansas High School graduate Jed Harrelson will headline the Perot Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, with Harper O'Neil.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana native Jed Harrelson is coming home to play the Perot Theatre, a stage he says he has dreamed about since he was a kid.

“An Evening with Jed Harrelson,” featuring Harper O’Neil, starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Perot Theatre, 221 Main St., in downtown Texarkana.

“Anybody who is from Texarkana understands the importance of the Perot Theatre,” Harrelson said. “This will be a pinnacle of my career and something I’ve wanted since I was a kid. I’m a proud Texarkana native that hopes to pour into the community that supported me. Come celebrate with me on November 27.”

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From Arkansas High to the road

Harrelson graduated from Arkansas High School in 2016 and cut his teeth in the music scene in Fayetteville, Arkansas, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in January 2020.

The Nashville-based soul artist blends soul, rock and R&B. He has independently released 18 songs in the last five years and is working on his debut project. His music is recorded in-house, with his brother Hank as audio engineer, according to the Perot Theatre.

Harrelson and his band tour the country independently in a gold van they call “The Loaf.” They have played more than 800 shows across 39 states, according to the theater.

Harrelson said he expects the show to draw more than 1,200 people to downtown Texarkana, with a livestream option for fans watching from elsewhere.

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Show details

What: An Evening with Jed Harrelson, featuring Harper O’Neil

An Evening with Jed Harrelson, featuring Harper O’Neil When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 Where: Perot Theatre, 221 Main St., Texarkana, Texas

Perot Theatre, 221 Main St., Texarkana, Texas Tickets: $29, $39 and $49, which includes a $9 nonrefundable venue fee. Etix convenience fees are extra.

$29, $39 and $49, which includes a $9 nonrefundable venue fee. Etix convenience fees are extra. Buy tickets: Etix or perottheatre.org

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