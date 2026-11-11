Main Street Texarkana receives $5,000 Anice Reed Fund grant for Light Up West Broad

Main Street Texarkana received a $5,000 Anice Reed Fund grant to help pay for new canopy lighting on West Broad Street downtown.

Main Street Texarkana has received a $5,000 grant from the 2026 Anice Reed Fund to help pay for new poles and canopy lighting on West Broad Street in downtown Texarkana.

The money goes to the organization’s Light Up West Broad Campaign, which aims to raise $125,000 to extend string lighting along West Broad, according to a news release from Main Street Texarkana.

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Texas Downtown created the Anice Reed Fund in 1999 to honor its founder, Anice Reed. The fund awards grants to Texas communities for projects that celebrate each community’s historic heart. This was the first year Main Street Texarkana applied.

“We are so thrilled to have received this award,” said Ina McDowell, Main Street Texarkana’s executive director. “I think it’s a testament to the importance of Light Up West Broad that the Anice Reed Fund chose to give its support.”

Light Up West Broad continues a larger effort to install canopy lights along historic East and West Broad Street. The East Broad lights went up in 2023 through a partnership between Main Street Texarkana, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas, Wholesale Electric Supply and Mark Rogers. The West Broad phase is supported by the City of Texarkana, Texas, Wholesale Electric Supply and contributions from community members.

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On Nov. 9, the Texarkana, Texas, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $200,000 from the city’s downtown enhancement fund on lighting along West Broad.

“Our goal at Main Street is to revitalize downtown while preserving the history that makes it unique,” McDowell said. “These lights not only enhance the beauty of Broad Street, but make it a more pedestrian-friendly zone for nightlife.”

The campaign is ongoing. To learn more or contribute, visit mainstreettexarkana.org or email [email protected].

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