Ellis Ray Taylor, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 14, 2026. He was born on December 14, 1940 in Red Bay, Alabama to Lillian and Chester Taylor.

December 14, 1940 – November 14, 2026

Ellis Ray Taylor, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on November 14, 2026. He was born on December 14, 1940 in Red Bay, Alabama to Lillian and Chester Taylor.

He retired from being a linotypist for the printing press after many years. He also worked as an engineer for three different hotel chains and a golf club. In his later years, he worked on the farm. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife before her passing. He owned a 62 Starfire that he loved working on, really he loved working on just about anything if it involved being outside. He also enjoyed camping and taking the boat out.

His family would described him as a hard working, independent, jack of all trades kinda man. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it and teach them something new. He was loyal and all around just a good man.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife, Barbara Pate Taylor; and one brother, Seldon Taylor.

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Left to cherish his memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Overton and Stephen of Texarkana, Texas and son and daughter-in-law, Michael Taylor and Mary of Wadsworth, Illinois; six grandchildren, Jesse Poe, James Poe, Zach Taylor, Robin Frederick, Donald Frederick and Terry Frederick; eight great grandchildren; niece, Juanita Croft; nephew, Danny Taylor; along with a host of other family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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