Anthony “Tony” Lee Ellis, 66, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, to Antonia (Grace) and Willis L. Ellis Sr.

July 15, 1960 – November 15, 2026

Anthony “Tony” Lee Ellis, 66, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, to Antonia (Grace) and Willis L. Ellis Sr.

Tony spent his working years as a mechanic, a trade that reflected his love of working with his hands and his ability to help others. He attended Texas High School and Texarkana College, where he also assisted with the FBLA organization.

Outside of work, Tony enjoyed fishing at Spring Lake Park, working on motors, and making pottery. He was someone who didn’t mind getting his hands dirty, especially when it meant helping someone else. Whether fixing a car or giving his time to feed the homeless, Tony had a generous heart and a willingness to lend a hand. His family remembers him as kindhearted and someone who was always willing to help others whenever he could. It was often the simple acts of kindness that showed the kind of person Tony was, and those acts will be remembered by the many lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina R. Ellis; parents, Antonia Garcia Ellis and Willis L. Ellis Sr.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Willis Ellis Jr. and wife, Deborah; sisters, Della Ellis and Theresa McDonald and husband, Charles; nephews, Sam Salomon, Roger Bartley Jr., and Willis Ellis III; niece, Dorothy Ellis; his lifetime partner, Laura Ellis; along with many other family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas, with Pastor Eladio Puente Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Mission Texarkana or Randy Sams Outreach Shelter.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print