Jimmy Lynn McCright, 78, of New Boston, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of stories, friendships, and 08/05/1948memories in the little corner of East Texas he always called home.

August 5, 1948 – November 22, 2026

Jimmy Lynn McCright, 78, of New Boston, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of stories, friendships, and 08/05/1948memories in the little corner of East Texas he always called home.

Jimmy was born August 5, 1948, to David and Hazel Kennington McCright. He grew up in New Boston, or as he liked to call it, “The Big City of New Boston,” and never found much reason to stray far from it. In fact, the home he and his wife, Bettie, built together stood just a stone’s throw from the house where he was raised.

Jimmy attended New Boston High School, where he played football and basketball, and went on to play basketball in college. He remained a lifelong sports enthusiast, rarely passing up a good ballgame on television and faithfully showing up for the games of those he loved.

He spent his working years at Red River Army Depot, building a respected career in management. Long after those working days were behind him, people still spoke fondly of having worked for Jimmy, a testament to the kind of man and leader he was.

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Retirement suited Jimmy just fine. There were deer to hunt, tomatoes and purple hull peas to grow, ballgames to watch, and friends to visit. Out at Moss Springs, he helped transform an old farmhouse into a hunting camp that welcomed generations of family and friends. It wasn’t unusual to find three generations gathered there at once, swapping stories and enjoying each other’s company. The hunting was important, but so were the stories, the laughter, and the time spent together.

Jimmy’s garden was another source of pride. Each season, family and friends eagerly anticipated the tomatoes and purple hull peas that came from his hard work.

For an old-school East Texas man, Jimmy had an impressive appetite for information. He could spend hours at his desktop computer researching anything that caught his interest, from weather forecasts and gardening techniques to medicine, politics, sports, and deer hunting. He was an enthusiastic emailer, an attentive student of the things he loved, and proof that curiosity doesn’t have a retirement age.

Jimmy was not a man who needed to dominate a conversation. Often, he seemed perfectly content to sit back and listen until, without warning, he’d offer a smart-aleck remark that caught everyone off guard. He had a playful, ornery streak, never particularly worried about stirring the pot a little, and possessed a little chuckle that those who knew him can still hear.

His porch and garage were familiar gathering places. It was nothing unusual for friends or family to stop by just to see him, and there was always room to sit and visit. Jimmy returned that friendship in kind, often spending time with the same old buddies he had known for decades.

To his friends, he was Jimmy. To his family, he was often PawPaw. He loved his children and grandchildren, and he showed that love in the ways that mattered: being present, making time, and showing up when he was needed, even when getting there meant a drive he’d rather not make.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Bettie McCright; his children, Stacey McCright Lingo (Mike), Jana Lindsey Lore’, Dan Lindsey, and Ryan Allen (Jessica); his brother, Manley Doyle McCright (Pat); his grandchildren, Sarah, Logan, Mason, Sawyer, Jaxson, Luke, Avery, and Abe; and his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip “Phil” McCright; his parents, David and Hazel Kennington McCright; and his brothers, David and Danny Ray McCright.

Jimmy will be remembered for his quick wit, his familiar chuckle, his generous welcome, and the countless ordinary afternoons that became cherished memories for the people fortunate enough to share them with him.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. before services at the funeral home

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Jimmy Lynn McCright, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

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