Bertha Lee Leath Moore, age 89, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2026, and went to her eternal rest.

August 1, 1937 – November 19, 2026

Bertha Lee Leath Moore, age 89, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2026, and went to her eternal rest.

Bertha was born on August 1, 1937, in Pitner Junction, Texas, to William T. Leath and Acsha Orene Leath. She grew up in the area and graduated from Queen City High School where she was a cheerleader. Throughout her working years, Bertha was employed by Atlanta National Bank and Commercial National Bank, where she dedicated herself to her work and the people she served. Bertha found joy in the simple things that make life special. She loved reading, spending time with her family, and sharing laughter and fellowship with friends. During the past six years, she made her home at Wesley House, where she enjoyed the friendships, she formed and especially looked forward to the bingo games and her Dr. Peppers. Those little moments brought her happiness and many fond memories. Bertha’s greatest blessing was her family. She will be remembered for the love she shared, the memories she created, and the special place she held in the hearts of those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William T. Leath and Acsha Orene Leath; her sister, Dorothy Braudaway, and by her daughter-in-law, Peggy Moore.

Those left to cherish her memory include, her sister, Billie Partain; her sons, Ronald Dale Moore and special friend Jayne McNally, Randy Wayne Moore and wife Teresa; six grandchildren, Amanda Herrmann, Jamie Ringo, Trudy Cansler, Heather White, Kevin Moore, Phillip Moore; and several great-grandchildren.

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She will be loved, remembered and dearly Missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 11 am to 12 pm at Laws Chapel Methodist Church, Atlanta, Texas.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Laws Chapel Methodist Church, Atlanta , Texas, with Pastor Mike Akin Officiating, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in in Huffines Cemetery, Bivins, Texas.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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