Harvest Regional Food Bank says this is its busiest week of the year and is asking the community for donations before Thanksgiving. Every $10 helps provide up to 50 meals.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Harvest Regional Food Bank is asking the community for last-minute donations as thousands of area families turn to the food bank for help ahead of Thanksgiving.

“This is the busiest week of the year at Harvest Regional Food Bank,” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO and executive director. “Thousands of families will turn to us in the coming days. They’re looking for food. For something to celebrate, for help giving their kids the kind of holiday they remember, or just a break from the hardship.”

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According to the food bank, every $10 donated helps provide up to 50 meals.

Wrinkle asked residents to add a gift to their holiday to-do lists before their own celebrations begin.

“Your support will ensure families can celebrate Thanksgiving the way it’s meant to be, sharing good food with their loved ones,” she said. “From our family to yours, have a safe and joyful holiday season.”

Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 26.

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How to help

Donations can be made online at hrfb.org.

Harvest Regional Food Bank is at 3120 E. 19th St. in Texarkana, Ark. For more information, email [email protected].