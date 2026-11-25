LNKTXK is accepting applications for its Spring 2027 Academic and Trade Scholarship Program for students at UAHT, Texarkana College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The deadline is Dec. 4.

No classes. No homework. Just a chance to win free money!

TEXARKANA, Texas/Ark. – Thanksgiving break is almost here, and while college students are enjoying a little time away from classes, LNKTXK has a great reason to spend 15 minutes of that free time applying for free money toward next semester!

Advertisement

LNKTXK is now accepting applications for its Spring 2027 Academic and Trade Scholarship Program, designed to help local students pursue their educational and career goals.

Whether you’re studying nursing, business, accounting, cosmetology, welding, HVAC or pursuing another academic degree or skilled trade, there’s an opportunity for you!

Students attending or planning to attend one of the following schools for the Spring 2027 semester are eligible to apply:

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT)

Texarkana College

Texas A&M University-Texarkana

Why not spend 15 minutes applying?

A few minutes of your Thanksgiving break could turn into extra money for tuition, books, supplies or other expenses next semester. That’s a pretty good return on 15 minutes!

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Application deadline: Dec. 4, 2026

Ready to apply?

Complete your application online: https://forms.gle/HFGB4fu8EzTzQJbc8

You can also scan the QR code on the scholarship flyer to get started.

LNKTXK encourages parents, family members, educators, employers and community members to help spread the word. Tag your favorite local college student, share this opportunity and help us connect more students with scholarship opportunities!

15 minutes. One application. A chance to win free money for your future!

About LNKTXK

LNKTXK is a community organization dedicated to connecting people throughout the Texarkana area. Through networking opportunities, community involvement, service projects and educational scholarships, LNKTXK works to bring people together and make a positive impact throughout the region.

For more information, visit linktr.ee/LNKTXK or email [email protected].