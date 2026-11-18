NEW BOSTON, Texas — A former captain at the Telford Unit has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for her part in a ring that paid prison staff to carry drugs and cellphones to inmates, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Jessica Ricks, 38, pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity, bribery and intent to provide prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility, according to the agency. She received one 40-year sentence, two 20-year sentences and three $10,000 fines.

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Ricks is the first former employee of the New Boston prison the agency has listed as convicted in the case. The other five people sentenced so far were inmates.

Ricks was booked into the Bowie County jail Nov. 12 on a sentencing commitment, jail records show. Her case had been set for trial this month in the 102nd District Court before Judge Jeff Addison, according to court dockets. Texarkana lawyer John Delk was listed as her attorney.

“This conviction sends a clear message that state employees who abuse positions of trust for personal gain will be held accountable,” said Lance Coleman, inspector general of the Office of Inspector General, which investigates crime inside Texas prisons. “The successful outcome of this case reflects the commitment of OIG and TDCJ to protecting the integrity and security of Texas correctional institutions.”

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What court records said about Ricks

Ricks was one of seven Telford correctional officers arrested April 9, 2025, when investigators also searched seven homes. A Bowie County grand jury indicted her that June along with eight other former staff members and 10 inmates.

Her name came up again in August, when a jury gave inmate Ronnie Criege Wilson a life sentence. Court records in that case described Wilson, a documented member of the Bloods street gang, as being in an inappropriate relationship with Ricks, as TXKtoday reported at the time.

“Wilson would give Jessica Ricks specific instructions as to what Ricks needed to do to further the interests of the criminal organization,” the records said. “Captain Jessica Ricks would run interference on TDCJ disciplinary cases for Ronnie Wilson and others involved in the organization.”

Investigators picked up the trail after reviewing cellphone data from an unrelated drug arrest in January 2024, according to court records. Friends and relatives of inmates paid staff members through CashApp to bring in drugs, tobacco, cellphones and phone accessories, the records said. Authorities have said the ring operated from 2020 into 2025.

Six sentenced so far

The investigation led to indictments against 23 people, including inmates, prison employees and private citizens, the agency said. It listed six who have been convicted and sentenced:

Jessica Ricks, former captain: 40 years

Tre Jackson, inmate: life plus 120 years

Ronnie Wilson, inmate: life plus 149 years

Zachary Burks, inmate: 35 years

Brian Paul, inmate: 25 years

Paul Madison, inmate: 20 years

Jackson and Wilson were convicted by Bowie County juries in June and August. The agency did not say when Burks, Paul and Madison were sentenced.

Cases against other former Telford employees indicted with Ricks, including former Sgt. Kimberly Renee Edwards, were still on the 102nd District Court’s docket as of Nov. 3.

The Telford Unit is a maximum-security state prison built to hold about 2,800 men. More about the prison is in TXKtoday’s Telford Unit explainer.

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