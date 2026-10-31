Sanders to hold get-out-the-vote rally at Naaman’s BBQ in Texarkana on Sunday

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will hold a get-out-the-vote rally at Naaman’s BBQ in Texarkana at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, two days before Election Day, her campaign announced Saturday.

The campaign is calling it the Southwest Arkansas GOTV Rally. It will be at Naaman’s, 5200 N. State Line Ave., on the Arkansas side of State Line. The campaign’s advisory lists the event as open to the press. It did not say who else would appear with the governor.

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Sanders, a Republican who grew up in Texarkana while her father, Mike Huckabee, was pastor of Beech Street First Baptist Church, is seeking a second term. She faces Democrat Fred Love, a state senator from Little Rock, and Libertarian Colt Shelby on the Nov. 3 ballot.

A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll of 709 likely voters, taken Oct. 8-13, had Sanders at 51%, Love at 32% and Shelby at 11%, with 6% undecided. The margin of error was 5 percentage points. The same poll in mid-August had Sanders ahead of Love 45% to 40%.

Sanders was last in Texarkana on July 15, when she named the city Arkansas’ “Capital for a Day”, spoke at the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Lithium event and held a meet and greet at Zapata’s restaurant downtown.

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On election night, Sanders, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, U.S. Rep. French Hill and other Arkansas Republicans will hold a joint watch party at the North Little Rock Event Center, her campaign said.

Cotton, who is seeking a third term, also made a quieter stop in Texarkana this week. An invitation obtained by TXK Today shows he was the featured guest at a 5:30 p.m. reception in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The reception was at Texarkana Country Club, and it was not announced to the press or the public. The invitation gave the address only to guests who replied.

Tickets ranged from $250 for an attendee to $1,000 for a sponsor and $3,500 for a host. The money went to the Cotton Majority Committee, a joint fundraising committee made up of Cotton for Senate, the Republican Party of Arkansas, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, America One and the Republican Majority Fund.

Cotton’s Democratic challenger, Hallie Shoffner, campaigned in Texarkana four days before his reception. She held a rally Friday, Oct. 23, at the Terry Lee Rogers Recreation Center in Texarkana, Arkansas, KTBS reported. Texarkana, Arkansas, Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer, the Democratic nominee for Miller County judge, also spoke.

Shoffner, a sixth-generation farmer, told the crowd she closed her family’s 150-year-old farm last year because of the farm crisis. “I’m running against Tom Cotton, who’s been in D.C. for 14 years, and really life in Arkansas has only gotten worse,” she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also coming to town in the final days of the campaign. He is scheduled to hold a get-out-the-vote event at Lost Pizza Co. on Gibson Lane on Monday morning with Texas House District 1 nominee Chris Spencer.

What else is on the Arkansas ballot

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, faces Democrat Hallie Shoffner and Libertarian Jeff Wadlin. U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican whose 4th District includes Miller County, faces Democrat James “Rus” Russell III. The open secretary of state race is among Republican state Sen. Kim Hammer, Democrat Kelly Grappe and Libertarian Michael Pakko, and the state’s other constitutional offices are also on the ballot.

Arkansas voters will decide four statewide ballot issues: Issue 1, the “Citizens Only Voting Amendment”; Issue 2, an amendment expanding the state constitution’s right to keep and bear arms; Issue 3, an amendment allowing the Legislature to create economic development districts; and Issue 4, authorizing up to $500 million in water, waste disposal and pollution abatement bonds. The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service’s nonpartisan 2026 Ballot Issues Voter Guide explains each one.

In Miller County, the only other contested county race is Justice of the Peace District 1, where Republican Judy Wilson faces independent Eric Darden. Fouke School District voters will settle a runoff between John Attaway and Vickie Eaves for Position 6 on the school board.

Not sure who represents you? Type your address into TXK Today’s civic map to see your elected officials, from the governor and U.S. senators down to your justice of the peace and city ward, plus nearby polling places. You can also open the map full screen.

How to vote in Miller County

There is no Sunday early voting in Arkansas. The last day of early voting is Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 525 E. Broad St., the county’s only early voting site.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Any Miller County voter may vote at any of the county’s 13 vote centers, listed in TXK Today’s voting guide for the Nov. 3 election. Voters can confirm their registration and view their sample ballot on the state’s VoterView site.

Arkansas requires a photo ID, such as an Arkansas driver’s license or ID card, U.S. passport, military ID or a free voter verification card from the county clerk. A voter without ID may cast a provisional ballot, which counts only if the voter shows ID at the clerk’s office by noon Monday, Nov. 9. Absentee ballots returned by mail must reach the Miller County Clerk by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. The clerk’s office is at 870-774-1501.

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