Texarkana College celebrates first-generation students at ‘Built for This’ luncheon

Texarkana College, where about 66% of students are first-generation, honored those students Thursday at its "Built for This" luncheon and awarded TRIO scholarships.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana College celebrated its first-generation students Thursday, Nov. 5, with a luncheon honoring the determination, perseverance and accomplishments of students paving the way for themselves and future generations.

Held in conjunction with National First-Generation College Celebration Day, this year’s event in the Pinkerton Center Gym centered on the theme “Built for This.”

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About 66% of Texarkana College students identify as first-generation college students. The luncheon brought students, faculty and staff together to recognize their accomplishments and highlight the importance of support, mentorship and resources in helping students reach their educational goals.

“At Texarkana College, 66% of our students identify as first-generation, and we are proud to celebrate their resilience, determination, and achievements,” said Lee Williams III, TC dean of Student Life and event organizer. “This year’s theme, ‘Built for This,’ reminds our students that they have the strength and ability to overcome challenges and achieve excellence. We want every first-generation student to know they belong, they are supported, and they are built for success.”

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Featured speaker

The featured speaker was Terry L. Taylor, a retired educator, longtime student advocate, leadership mentor and first-generation college graduate who dedicated 40 years to education. Taylor retired as assistant superintendent of support services for the Texarkana Arkansas School District and previously served on the Texarkana College Board of Trustees.

His message to students, according to the event program: “You may be the first, but you do not have to be the last.”

Student leaders among scholarship recipients

The college recognized recipients of the TRIO-EOC Overcoming Barriers Scholarships and TRIO-SSS Academic Scholarships, including student leaders Lizette Hernandez, Student Government Association president, and Randi Miller, SGA vice president.

“Being a first-generation student has come with challenges, but each obstacle has helped me grow,” said Hernandez, a TRIO-EOC Overcoming Barriers Scholarship recipient. “To me, ‘Built for This’ means that even when the journey is difficult, I am capable of overcoming barriers and achieving my goals. Texarkana College has provided me with support, resources and encouragement that have helped me succeed.”

Miller received both a TRIO-EOC Overcoming Barriers Scholarship and a TRIO-SSS Academic Scholarship.

“I started college with dreams bigger than my circumstances,” Miller said. “Today, I graduate knowing that I didn’t just change my life. I changed what is possible for the generations after me.”

Other TRIO-EOC Overcoming Barriers Scholarship recipients were Breonnie Easter, Emily Boyd, Seoren Neroes, Tanekka Brown, Aliana Lewis and Tashara Partee.

Other TRIO-SSS Academic Scholarship recipients were Casey Arnold, Kara Duff, D’Kihya Cooper, Ryan Edmonds, Baylee Crosby, Mary Elliot and Korey Davis.

Special awards

The Student Life Unsung Hero Award went to Texarkana College’s Facilities team, and the TRIO-EOC Partnership Award recognized the Bowie County Women’s Center.

The awards and scholarships recognize students, individuals and organizations who embody the “Built for This” theme through their dedication to overcoming barriers, creating opportunities and supporting first-generation student success, according to the college.

About the celebration

National First-Generation College Celebration Day is observed each year on Nov. 8, the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Co-launched by FirstGen Forward and the Council for Opportunity in Education, it honors students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

TRIO Student Support Services and the Educational Opportunity Center are federally funded U.S. Department of Education programs. SSS supports current college students with academic advising, tutoring, financial literacy and career planning, while EOC guides adults through college admissions, financial aid and enrollment.