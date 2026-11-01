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Texarkana serves: local service members around the world

The military's own photographers have recorded Texarkana-area service members at work around the world for two decades. See 110 of their photos.

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A smiling Navy diver in camouflage sits beside a decompression chamber holding a diving helmet
Builder 1st Class Joseph Hawthorne, 2019 Navy Diver of the Year. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez, U.S. Navy, via DVIDS)

They fix generators in Baghdad and fighter jets in the Arabian Gulf. They teach Iraqi air traffic staff, hunt for bombs in Iceland, lead Marines at Quantico and play guitar for an Easter service on the deck of an aircraft carrier.

The U.S. military’s own photographers have been recording Texarkana-area service members at work for years. A TXKtoday search of DVIDS, the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service where the armed forces publish their photos and stories, turned up more than 180 photos of about 100 people from Texarkana and nearby towns, taken from 2006 through 2025. Nearly every caption names the service member and a hometown.

This month, TXKtoday’s 11 for 11 series remembers people from this area who died in America’s wars. This gallery is for the ones who came home, and the ones still serving. Below is a selection of the strongest photos, with what each service’s caption said at the time, followed by every photo in the collection. Ranks and assignments are as of the date of the photo.

Leading Marines, soldiers and sailors

A Marine colonel in camouflage utilities speaks to a seated audience on a grassy field at Quantico
An Army colonel and a Navy officer talk in a ship's medical ward
An Air Force officer watches as Iraqi civil aviation workers review flight paperwork at a computer
Marines and a Jordanian officer lean over a desk with computers in an operations tent
A Navy chief in blue coveralls practices strikes against a training pad held by another sailor on a ship's deck
Close view of a sailor in dress blues with ribbons playing an acoustic guitar on a carrier flight deck

Honored

Builder 1st Class Joseph Hawthorne was named Navy Diver of the Year in May 2019, as TXKtoday reported at the time. In March 2026, now a chief petty officer, he was named the USO Sailor of the Year for leading an underwater recovery mission in Lithuania, TXKtoday reported. The Navy’s 2019 caption lists his hometown as Texarkana; the USO announcement described him as a New Boston native.

A smiling Navy diver in camouflage sits beside a decompression chamber holding a diving helmet
A Marine officer rests his hand on the shoulder of a young Marine holding a rifle as others look on
A Marine reads an award citation to Marines standing in a hallway at Quantico
A Marine colonel faces a Marine captain wearing a newly pinned medal

On the job, around the world

A female soldier in uniform leans into an open generator to inspect it
A female Army medic gives a shot in the upper arm of a soldier
A Navy bomb disposal technician in a helmet crouches in grass collecting evidence into a plastic bag
A smiling Marine in desert camouflage holds a camera outdoors
Close view of a Marine's hands on the steering wheel of a military truck
A sailor in glasses smiles as he works on a fan unit aboard a ship
A sailor in Navy coveralls talks to a group of sailors in firefighting gear

Coming home

A female soldier salutes among other soldiers in a crowded hall
Army Spc. Randie Caulder, a Hooks native, salutes the flag at a welcome home ceremony in Baumholder, Germany, on Jan. 14, 2012, after a yearlong deployment to Afghanistan with the 170th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (Photo by Spc. Nathan Goodall, U.S. Army, via DVIDS)

Every photo

Here is the full collection, in order by last name: sailors from New Boston, Hooks, Redwater and Fouke aboard carriers and cruisers from the Arabian Sea to the Philippine Sea, Seabees training in California, soldiers from Nash, New Boston and Atlanta in Iraq and Afghanistan, Marines from De Kalb and Texarkana, and airmen building bases overseas. Tap any photo to enlarge it and read its full caption, then use the arrows to page through them all. A few routine ceremony photos, such as promotions, were left out.

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Apprentice Tyler Ariniello of Texarkana, Texas: AIMD Detachment Kadena Conducts Maintenance On P-8A Poseidon Main Landing Gear Tire
Spc. Steven Banko of Texarkana, Texas: WTB squad leaders lend helping hand to transitioning troops
Lance Cpl. Austin L. Barnett of Texarkana, Texas: Marines, Sailors arrive in South Florida for Fleet Week Port Everglades 2014
Sgt. Michael Beck of Texarkana, Ark.: Teaching confidence to future leaders
Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Kenneth Bell of Texarkana, Texas: USS San Diego conducts fire drill at sea
Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Caleb Broski of Texarkana, Ark.: USS Pinckney (DDG 91)
A Marine officer rests his hand on the shoulder of a young Marine holding a rifle as others look on
Close view of a Marine's hands on the steering wheel of a military truck
Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corbett Burton of Texarkana, Texas: USS Dewey Maintenance
Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Peaire Bustillo of Texarkana, Texas: USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
Sgt. 1st Class Richard Casteel of Texarkana, Texas: Raider Cafe Dining Facility celebrates Christmas holiday
A female soldier salutes among other soldiers in a crowded hall
A female soldier in uniform leans into an open generator to inspect it
A smiling Marine in desert camouflage holds a camera outdoors
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Casey Conway of Texarkana, Texas: USS Donald Cook operations
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Jasmine Cook of Atlanta, Texas: Sailor Installs Service Change
Spc. Zainah C. Creamer of Texarkana, Ark.: Iraqi police, Military Police set up operations post
Spc. Zainah Creamer, in helmet and sunglasses, kneels on a rooftop assembling a radio antenna tripod in al Kut, Iraq
Airman Billy Crocker of Texarkana, Texas: 100th CES 'Dirt boyz' carry weight of Team Mildenhall
Sgt. Tony Crowley of New Boston, Texas: Heroes Honored at Hood Ceremony
Cpl. Adam Culpepper of De Kalb, Texas: 'Lava Dogs' return from deployment
Airman 1st Class Devon Cummins of Queen City, Texas: Musicians battle in 'Unplugged'
Airman Recruit Trenton Davidson of Texarkana, Texas: HSC-3 HCO/LSE School Qualifies Sailors During Graded Evolution
Airman 1st Class Matthew Davis of De Kalb, Texas: RED HORSE airmen build new home to sustain deployed operations
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Ramarcus Dickerson of Texarkana, Texas: 180425-N-EC099-075
Spc. Adrian Diller of Texarkana, Ark.: 'Providers' Go Extra Mile to Provide Soldier Support
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cecil Dorse of Ashdown, Ark.: Continuing Promise 2015
Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Joshua Eddington of Texarkana, Texas: USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Conduct Maintenance
Spc. Jerry Farmer of Texarkana, Texas: Mission Ready
Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Colton Foltz of Hooks, Texas: USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors participate 'Teddy Challenge'
Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jaelon Fontnette of Texarkana, Texas: Highlighting sailors around USS Blue Ridge
Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jaelon Fontnette of Texarkana, Texas: USS Blue Ridge Conducts Routine Underway Operations
A sailor in Navy coveralls talks to a group of sailors in firefighting gear
An Army colonel and a Navy officer talk in a ship's medical ward
Hospitalman Tyler Gibson of Texarkana, Texas: 160604-N-VH385-028
Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Sean Givens of Texarkana, Texas: Sailors Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conduct Flight Operations
Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Sean Givens of Texarkana, Texas: Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Aircraft Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)
Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Sean Givens of Texarkana, Texas: AD3 Givens Installs Swash Plate Scissors on MH-60R Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)
Sgt. Chandra Goldner of Atlanta, Texas: Marines conduct beach clean-up
Sgt. Randall Green of Texarkana, Ark.: Cartoonists tour Afghanistan with USO
A smiling Navy diver in camouflage sits beside a decompression chamber holding a diving helmet
Cpl. Jacob Heminger of Texarkana, Texas: HIRAIN Training
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Harley Hendrix of Texarkana, Ark.: Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations
Spc. Kimberly Hendrix of Ashdown, Ark.: 216th Military Police Company to deploy to Romania
Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Cody Humphrey of New Boston, Texas: USS Mobile Bay
Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Hunter of Texarkana, Ark.: USS Sampson conducts routine operations
Tech. Sgt. David Ivey of Texarkana, Ark.: Task Force XII Airmen look to the skies: Air Force weather forecasters supp
Airman Jeremy Johnson of Texarkana, Texas: 171026-N-OX360-0030
Sgt. Sean Jones of Atlanta, Texas: Garryowen's newest spur holders make path for their future
Sgt. Sean Jones of Atlanta, Texas: ISF, ‘Ghost’ troops patrol the streets of Qara Qosh
Marines and a Jordanian officer lean over a desk with computers in an operations tent
Sgt. Curtis King of Texarkana, Texas: 'Red Dragons' Keep Guns Hot, Ready for Action
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Degregory King of Texarkana, Texas: USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Equipment Maintenance
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Degregory King of Texarkana, Texas: USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill
Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Liedtke of Texarkana, Texas: Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
Petty Officer 3rd Class / Damage Controlman 3rd Class Megan Lofton of Atlanta, Texas: USS John C. Stennis sailor keep ship sharp
Petty Officer 3rd Class / Damage Controlman 3rd Class Megan Lofton of Atlanta, Texas: USS John C. Stennis action
Logistics Specialist 1st Class / Chief Logistics Specialist Dustin Martin of Texarkana: USS Bonhomme Richard Replenishment General Quarters Drill
Sgt. 1st Class Shannon D. Martin of Nash, Texas: 170th holds logistics conference
Sgt. Joseph Martinez of Texarkana, Texas: Faces of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade
Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Mauk of Texarkana, Ark.: U.S. Sailor assembles a trunk during a simulated fire
Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jacob Mauk of Texarkana, Ark.: U.S. Sailor refills SCBA canister
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Jacob McCoy of Texarkana, Texas: USS John C. Stennis Fire Drill
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Braden McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas: USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Braden McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas: MKI Hosts TCCC Course
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Braden McDaniel of Texarkana, Texas: Makin Island CIWS Shoot
Pfc. Lauren McKeehan of Texarkana, Ark.: Mile-long training trek concludes Combat Lifesaver class
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Logan Miller of Texarkana, Ark.: USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Perform Maintenance on the Flight Deck in the Pacific Ocean
Sgt. Christopher Moody of New Boston, Texas: Sgt. Moody Fires M16A2 During Reflexive Fire Competition at BWC
Close view of a sailor in dress blues with ribbons playing an acoustic guitar on a carrier flight deck
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Stan Morrison of Texarkana, Texas: USS Hue City
Sgt. Michael Morriss of Texarkana, Texas: MCB Hawaii hosts Armed Forces Softball Tournament
Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Conor Nichols of Texarkana, Texas: Information System Technician 3rd Class Conor Nichols, from Texarkana, Texas uses a Naval Firefighter Thermal Imager during a firefighting drill
Spc. Gary O'Bannon of Texarkana, Texas: Bradley mechanics maintain, move vehicles
An Air Force officer watches as Iraqi civil aviation workers review flight paperwork at a computer
Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Justice Owens of Texarkana, Texas: USS San Diego (LPD 22) crash and salvage practice while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
Staff Sgt. Tiffany Romano of Texarkana, Texas: Soldiers participate in “walking blood bank”
Chief Mineman Tyler Ruble of Atlanta, Texas: USS Tulsa (LCS 16) conducts flight operations in the Philippine Sea
Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Taishan Sabbie of Texarkana, Ark.: Aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Curtis Sanders of Texarkana, Texas: USS Ronald Reagan operations
Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Brendan Seddens of Texarkana, Texas: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Deployment
Lance Cpl. Brandyn Sethman of Texarkana, Texas: Communication is Key During Rim of the Pacific
Electronics Technician 2nd Class William Shempert of Texarkana, Ark.: Eager Lion 2012
A Navy chief in blue coveralls practices strikes against a training pad held by another sailor on a ship's deck
Spc. Joseph Smith of New Boston, Texas: Mechanics get 'Down and Dirty'
Spc. Joseph Smith of New Boston, Texas: Small maintenance crew performs critical mission on Taji
Lance Cpl. Keahi Soomanstanton of Texarkana, Ark.: U.S. Marines Stationed on Marine Corps Base Quantico celebrate the Marine Corps Birthday with a motivational run
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ben Stewart of Atlanta, Texas: Continuing Promise 2011 action
Pfc. Kyle Stout of Texarkana, Texas: Soldiers consult sheiks
Pfc. Hayden Taillon of Texarkana, Texas: Keeping watch
Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Tighe of Ashdown, Ark.: Petty Officer 1st Class James S. Tighe
Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Addison Toler of Texarkana: Welding aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
Sgt. 1st Class Melanie Torres of New Boston, Texas: Casualty Operations evolve to meet current, future needs
Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Austin Tucker of Redwater, Texas: Abraham Lincoln conduct maintenance
Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kiara Wade of Texarkana, Texas: USS John C. Stennis operations
Steelworker Constructionman Kalub Walker of Fouke, Ark.: Seabees Steer Their Way to Licenses
Spc. Andrew Ward of Texarkana, Ark.: U.S. Army Soldiers talk about what the vaccination mission means to them
Staff Sgt. Gerrick Ware of Texarkana, Texas: 8th Military Police Brigade arrives in Baghdad
1st Lt. Richard Warehime of Texarkana, Texas: Soldier in Focus - Lt. Richard Warehime
1st Lt. Richard Warehime of Texarkana, Texas: Soldier in Focus – Lt. Richard Warehime
Staff Sgt. Avery Washington of Atlanta, Texas: U.S., Iraqi army troops training the trainer
Staff Sgt. Avery Washington of Atlanta, Texas: Baghdad brothers train Iraqis
Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Chenoa Washington of Texarkana, Texas: Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
A sailor in glasses smiles as he works on a fan unit aboard a ship
Pfc. Lane Wellborn of Texarkana, Texas: ITB students fire MK19 40 mm automatic grenade launchers during culminating event
Machinist's Mate 1st Class Ernest Williams of Texarkana, Texas: Spruance Basketball Team Takes on Chafee Team
A female Army medic gives a shot in the upper arm of a soldier
Sgt. Katherine Williams of Fouke, Ark.: Staying alert and ready
A Navy bomb disposal technician in a helmet crouches in grass collecting evidence into a plastic bag
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Tyler Young of Texarkana, Texas: 160916-N-TC720-066

All were published by the U.S. military, and photos taken by service members as part of their official duties are in the public domain. Ranks, assignments and hometowns are as the military reported them on the date of each photo.

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Do you know a Texarkana-area veteran or service member with a story? Contact TXKtoday.

Sources: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) photos and captions: DVIDS image 7970806; DVIDS image 7544958; DVIDS image 197678; DVIDS image 2608061; DVIDS image 5425839; DVIDS image 6590986; DVIDS image 5373629; DVIDS image 8678328; DVIDS image 8242014; DVIDS image 7854883; DVIDS image 128595; DVIDS image 138740; DVIDS image 2864852; DVIDS image 2041342; DVIDS image 7291583; DVIDS image 4243887; DVIDS image 9177677; DVIDS image 515445. TXKtoday, “Texarkana man recognized as Navy Diver of the Year,” May 28, 2019, and “New Boston native named USO Sailor of the Year,” March 25, 2026.

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