Texas Parks and Wildlife taking applications for next game warden cadet class

Texas Parks and Wildlife is taking applications for its next class of game warden and state park police cadets, and anyone interested has until Dec. 31 to apply.

The 70th Law Enforcement Cadet Class is open to people who want to become a Texas Game Warden or a Texas State Park Police officer. Applications are accepted online through the TPWD website from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026. Those selected will start a 35-week academy on Oct. 1, 2027.

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“A career in law enforcement with TPWD offers opportunities that few agencies can match,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, the department’s law enforcement director. “Our officers work in diverse environments, develop specialized skills and take on responsibilities ranging from conservation enforcement to emergency response.”

“We’re looking for individuals who want more than a traditional law enforcement career and are ready to take on the responsibilities of this unique, but rewarding calling,” he said.

A Texarkana-area man went through the same academy this year. Dawson Hervey graduated with the 68th cadet class in May and was assigned to Jefferson County. He is the son of Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey, who is based in Mount Pleasant.

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Who can apply

Applicants must be at least 21 on or before Oct. 1, 2027. There is no maximum age.

They also need a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university by June 30, 2027. Applicants without a degree can still qualify with at least 60 college credit hours plus either two years of active-duty military service with an honorable discharge or two years of full-time work as a commissioned law enforcement officer.

The department does not take lateral transfers. Every applicant, no matter what certifications they already hold, has to complete the full academy.

Applicants must also pass a background investigation, psychological and medical evaluations and a physical readiness test. That test includes:

A handgun stability test

A swim test: falling backward into a pool, treading water for one minute without touching the sides or bottom, then swimming 100 meters with any stroke in 2½ minutes or less

13 push-ups and 22 sit-ups

A four-minute row on a Concept2 rowing machine

The selection process is highly competitive, the department said, with only the most qualified applicants chosen for the academy. The full list of eligibility requirements and application steps is on the TPWD website.

The academy and the job

Cadets train at the Texas Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton and must live there for the full 35 weeks.

Game wardens and state park police officers are fully commissioned peace officers. Besides the Parks and Wildlife Code, they enforce all Texas criminal laws, including the Penal Code, Transportation Code and Health and Safety Code.

Texas Game Wardens have enforced hunting, fishing and boating laws since 1895. They also teach hunter and boater education courses, work with local, state and federal agencies and handle search, rescue and recovery work during emergencies and natural disasters. Texas State Park Police officers, who have patrolled state parks for more than 50 years, protect visitors, enforce state laws and park rules and respond to emergencies inside the park system.

The Texas Legislature has authorized an expanded enforcement program that includes a 50-hour workweek for game wardens and paid overtime for state park police officers. The department said the schedule adds patrol coverage and gives officers a chance to earn more through the extra hours and overtime.

How to learn more

Information about becoming a game warden is on the TPWD law enforcement careers page, or from the nearest TPWD law enforcement office. The closest office to Texarkana is in Mount Pleasant, 212 S. Johnson St., (903) 572-7966.

People interested in becoming a state park police officer can contact park police recruiter Lt. EJ Rivera at [email protected].

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