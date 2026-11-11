Eight veterans learn bladesmithing in free UA Hope-Texarkana course

Eight military veterans spent four days last week learning the craft of bladesmithing in a free course at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana’s James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades in Washington, Arkansas.

The annual veterans’ course ran Nov. 2-5, the college said in a Veterans Day news release. This year’s class included Christa Kenney, the first female veteran to complete the course, according to UAHT.

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Also in the class was JD Betten, a former U.S. Army Ranger and Green Beret and a Silver Star recipient, who traveled from Florida’s east coast to attend, the college said.

The other veterans who completed the course were Shane Capps, Michael Ince, Dennis Heter, Fred Weatherford, John Torres and Terry Fowler.

Bill Beasley of the Veterans Blade Initiative sponsored the course, and the UAHT Foundation contributed money to help cover class expenses, according to the release. Beasley hopes to expand the program to two veterans’ courses a year so more veterans can take part, the college said.

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“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day, and supporting a program that gives back to them is both an honor and a privilege,” Beasley said in the release. “It is our hope that every veteran who participates leaves not only with new skills but also knowing how deeply their service is appreciated.”

The school teaches bladesmithing and other historic trades through hands-on instruction. It is named for James Black, the Washington blacksmith credited with crafting the original Bowie knife.

More information about the school is available at uaht.edu.

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