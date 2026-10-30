Wellons Real Estate Helps Landowners Buy, Sell and Build the Outdoor Property They Want

Wellons Real Estate offers full-service land brokerage and land development for families and landowners across the South, including Zach Flanagan's Bodcau Creek 320 listing in Lafayette County.

For many families in the Ark-La-Tex, owning land is about more than an address. It means a deer stand at daylight, a pond for the grandkids, timber that grows in value or acreage that pays its own way.

Wellons Real Estate is built around that idea. The company describes itself as a land development and land real estate company that focuses on Agricultural Farmland, Recreational Properties, & Timberland. Its mission is “to guide our clients through the acquisition & development of outdoor properties that promote dreams, adventure, and success.”

With offices in Arkansas and Tennessee, Wellons Real Estate serves clients throughout the South. Its team of land brokers, agents and consultants is led by broker and lead developer Ben Wellons. Texarkana-area clients work with Zach Flanagan, a land agent and consultant with the company.

The company’s motto sums up its approach: “Take care of the land and it will take care of you.”

Full-Service Real Estate, From the First Search to Long-Term Stewardship

Wellons Real Estate is a full-service brokerage, so buyers and sellers can work with one team from start to finish. The company calls itself “more than a real estate brokerage,” pairing land sales with development, habitat restoration, conservation, land management and marketing.

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Its agents work with properties including:

Recreational land and hunting properties

Farms, ranches and agricultural acreage

Timberland

Waterfront tracts

Investment and conservation land

Rural homes

The goal, according to the company, is to be “a long-term partner rather than simply completing a transaction.” For a buyer, that can mean help finding the right tract, then help making it into what they pictured. For a seller, it means a team that knows how to present land to the buyers looking for it.

Land Development: Turning Raw Acreage Into a Working Property

What sets Wellons Real Estate apart is what happens after closing. Its land development team builds out properties in four phases: engineering, design, architecture and build.

A road cut through timber on a Wellons Real Estate land development project. Photo: Wellons Real Estate

Services include:

Lidar surveying, mapping, engineering and planning

Forest mulching, the company’s most-requested service

Roads, trails, bridges and water crossings

Ponds, lakes, levees, green tree reservoirs and moist soil impoundments for waterfowl

Drainage, irrigation and water control structures

Land clearing, grading and leveling

Reforestation, tree planting and forest stewardship plans

Green tree reservoirs and moist soil impoundments are among the waterfowl projects Wellons Real Estate builds. Photo: Wellons Real Estate

“Every project is approached with conservation in mind,” the company says, so that natural habitat is “protected and enhanced rather than erased.”

Whether the plan is a duck hole, a food plot network or an income-producing timber stand, landowners get one source for their management needs. As the company puts it: “Your vision becomes our mission.”

Featured Listing: Bodcau Creek 320

One of the properties Zach Flanagan is marketing shows what Wellons Real Estate looks for in recreational land. Bodcau Creek 320 is about 320 acres on Bodcau Creek in Lafayette County, Arkansas, roughly an hour from Texarkana.

Aerial view of the timber on Bodcau Creek 320. Photo: Wellons Real Estate

Detail Bodcau Creek 320 Size +/- 320 acres Location Lafayette County, Ark.; minutes from Springhill, La., 20 minutes from Lewisville Price $800,000 ($2,500 per acre) Uses Hunting, recreation, timber, grazing, boating Minerals Seller’s mineral rights convey Access No road frontage or recorded easement

The tract is the only stretch of Bodcau Creek between Lake Erling and Shreveport not held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It borders Corps land on three sides, which gives it unusual privacy.

The land is covered in natural regrowth with strong habitat for deer, turkey and small game, and Lake Erling’s fishing is minutes away. With no improvements yet, a buyer can build a hunting camp and develop wildlife habitat from the ground up, the kind of work the Wellons Real Estate development team does.

Connect With Wellons Real Estate

Whether you are buying your first hunting tract, selling family acreage or planning to develop land you already own, Wellons Real Estate can help.

Website: WellonsLand.com

Zach Flanagan, Land Agent & Consultant: 903-748-9610, [email protected]

Wellons Real Estate: 833-WELLONS (833-935-5667), [email protected]

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