Avan Nell Eddy, age 72, passed away on October 26, 2026. She was born on February 7, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Violet and Jess Marsh.

February 7, 1954 – October 26, 2026

Avan Nell Eddy, age 72, passed away on October 26, 2026. She was born on February 7, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Violet and Jess Marsh.

She dedicated over 45 years of her life to caring for others as a surgical nurse before retiring. In her free time, Avan Nell enjoyed spending time at the beach, crocheting, and caring for her beloved pets. Above all, she loved spending time with her family; especially her great-grandson. She always shined a bit brighter when he was around. She was a strong-willed, independent woman who lived life on her own terms.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Jess Marsh; and one sister, Lorita Dean.

She is survived by her children, son, Freddie Runion; daughter and son-in-law, Candie and Chad Starkey, grandchildren, Torie Curtis, Trent Thomas, and Brandon Runion; great-grandson, Greyson Curtis; two sisters, Reba Baker and Janice Braley; and her dog, Daisy.

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A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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