August 1, 1955 – November 3, 2026

Butch Olin “Duck” Hayes

August 1, 1955 – November 3, 2026

Butch Olin “Duck” Hayes, 71, of Stamps, Arkansas, was born on August 1, 1955, in Stamps, Arkansas, to the proud parents Melvin Hayes, Jr. and Josephine (Young) Johnson. He departed this life on November 3, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of service, sacrifice, and cherished memories.

Butch proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1974 to 1976. During his military service, he participated in Operation Frequent Wind, the historic evacuation of Saigon during the final days of the Vietnam War in April 1975. His service reflected the courage, commitment, and dedication of the proud traditions of the Marine Corps. In recognition of his honorable service, Butch was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. His contributions to our nation will forever remain a meaningful part of his legacy. After his military service, he worked at General Motors, Detroit, MI, and Fox English Logging in Lewisville, AR.

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Duck was a devoted brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and a treasured member of his family. His life was woven through generations of family, love, and memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Josephine Johnson and Melvin Hayes, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, John and Alice Young; his paternal grandparents, Melvin Sr. and Ellen Hayes, Lillie Mae Goree and Jessie Goree; his aunts, Johnnie Young and Nancy Jo Robinson; his uncles, Earl, Army, Albert, and Otis Young; and his sisters, Barbara J. Hayes and Angela James.

He leaves to cherish his memory his aunts, Verda Johnson and Vickie Young; his sisters, Lasandra Ross, Cathy Hoskins, Karen Johnson, Carolyn Sanders, Augusta Hayes, Joyce Woods, Earline Williams, Brenda Ousley, and Shirley White; his brothers, Louis Hayes, Sr., Nathaniel Hayes, and Malvin L. Hayes; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Service will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. where his cousin, Brother Ezekiel Robinson, Jr. will serve as Eulogist, under the direction of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Staff. Visitation will be held at Hamilton-Davis Chapel on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.

Interment will be immediately following his service at Lakeside Cemetery, Valley and Gravel Street, Stamps, Arkansas, 71860 with Military Honors.

Courtesy of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home.

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