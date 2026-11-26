Carl Anderson was born on April 20, 1960, to John Anderson and Marjorie Hamilton Shepherd. He transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

April 20, 1960 – October 20, 2026

Carl Anderson was born on April 20, 1960, to John Anderson and Marjorie Hamilton Shepherd. He transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Carl was raised in Lewisville, Arkansas, where he attended Lewisville High School. He was an active member of the school band and played both the cornet and tuba.

Carl accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age. He was baptized and became a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Lewisville, Arkansas.

While in high school, Carl obtained his first job as a package clerk at Lester’s Grocery with the help of his mother and the late Billy Williams. Under the guidance of Sonny and Betty Nutt, he developed valuable skills and knowledge of the grocery business. After graduating from Lewisville High School in May 1978, Carl enrolled at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He often said that his decision to attend college was an attempt to escape the grocery business. During his years at Henderson State University, he became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and remained active in the fraternity throughout his life.

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In December 1982, Carl earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Henderson State University.

In May 1983, Carl began working for the Tom Thumb grocery chain as a package clerk. Although he held a college degree, he started at the entry level, earning $5 per hour. Within three weeks, he advanced to checker and later served in several positions, including dairy and frozen food manager and grocery manager. In 1987, he entered the company’s twelve-week training program for aspiring store directors.

In 2000, Carl was promoted to Store Director, marking an important milestone in his career.

In 2006, Carl received two of the company’s highest honors: Store Director of the Year and Outstanding Team Member of Safeway.

After a long and distinguished career, Carl retired from Tom Thumb, ending a remarkable professional journey that had begun years earlier in his hometown of Lewisville. Carl credited much of his success to the small town of Lewisville and to the wisdom, encouragement, and discipline of his elders, including his parents, the late Mr. Robert Lee “Coach” Strayhan, and the late Mrs. Pinkie Strayhan. Above all, he acknowledged the grace and mercy of God.

Carl was an avid motorcyclist and a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, John Anderson and Marjorie Hamilton Shepherd; Rev. Reuel L. Shepherd; his brothers, Charles Shepherd, Perry Shepherd, Reuel Shepherd Jr.; and his grandson, Lajarrian Poole.

Carl leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jodie Smith of Dallas, Texas, and Cecil King of Kemp, Texas; his grandchildren, Jordan Smith-Wilson (Sidney), Larry Poole, and Hollie King; his great-grandson, Isaiah Smith; his siblings, Sharon Moore of Magnolia, Arkansas, Robert Earl Hamilton (Denise) of Forney, Texas, and Dorothy Blevins of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; his aunts, Earl Dean and Helen Hamilton; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, fraternity brothers, colleagues, and friends.

Courtesy of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home.

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