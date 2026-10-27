Carol Jean Anton

Carol Anton, 80, a long-time resident of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away in her sleep on Saturday morning, October 24, 2026. Her son, Troy Wood, and daughter, Lisa Rhine, were with her when she passed.

December 23, 1945 – October 24, 2026

Carol Anton, 80, a long-time resident of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away in her sleep on Saturday morning, October 24, 2026. Her son, Troy Wood, and daughter, Lisa Rhine, were with her when she passed.

Born on December 23, 1945, in Harrah Oklahoma, she was raised along with 3 of her siblings on a farm ran her mother until she moved to Santa Rosa, California when she was 10 years old. She spent much of her life after that between northern California, Oklahoma, and most recently, when she made her home in Arkansas.

Carol was the mother of four children: Anita Gayle Murphy, Lisa Marie Rhine, Brenda Jean Herring, and Troy Raymond Wood. She was also a grandmother to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren. She loved and treasured her family deeply, and she maintained strong ties with her siblings for all of her life.

Carol was always a hard worker and until she retired several years ago, she worked for 5 years at Fouke Elementary School, where she was known as the “Lunch Lady,” a job she very much enjoyed. She was known for her beautiful smile, her laughter, her enthusiasm and zest for life, and her adventurous spirit.Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved decorating, hosting Christmas dinners, and making wonderful homemade gifts for the people she cared about. She also loved camping, being in the water, working in her yard, playing games, taking pictures and cooking. Her home was always immaculate, and she had a great sense of style.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Carol was an incredibly strong, independent, and capable woman. She also loved to travel and made friends wherever she went. Her smile, laughter, and unconditional love will be deeply missed by her family, many friends, and all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Marie Rhine and Brenda Jean Herring; her son, Troy Raymond Wood; her sister, Wanda Cassidy; her brother, Everett Staffer; her grandchildren; and her great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buzz Anton; her daughter, Anita Gayle Murphy; her mother, Lucille Pauline (Drew) Patterson; her father, Walter Gene Owens; 3 sisters and 3 brothers; and her grandson, Alvin J. Knight.

Carol is to be cremated according to her wishes. And the arrangements are being taken care of by Texarkana Funeral Home. A small gathering to honor her life with some family and close friends is planned at her home in Fouke, Arkansas, on Monday evening, October 26, 2026.

A memorial site is being prepared on EverLoved.com by her daughter, Brenda, and we would appreciate you visiting her page and posting a favorite memory, photo, or any thoughts you may want to share. https://everloved.com/memorial/carol-anton/obituary

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link