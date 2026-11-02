Evan Lee Greene, age 44, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 26, 2026.

May 31, 1982 – October 26, 2026

Evan Lee Greene, age 44, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 26, 2026.

Mr. Greene was born May 31, 1982 in Texarkana, Texas. He was employed with the Department of Human Services in Atlanta, Texas and was a member of the Richmond Road Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dillard and Jane Golden; aunt, Connie Meloy and uncle, Terry Golden.

He is survived by his parents, Jamey and Rise’ Johnson of Texarkana, Texas; three brothers, Mike Walker and wife Wendy of Lonsdale, Arkansas, Luke Johnson of Oregon and Stuart Johnson and wife Morgan of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Pam Green and husband Fred of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Megan Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona; by his beloved dog, Chubbs and numerous, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and other relatives.

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A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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