Hayden Ryan Stokes, 19, of Texarkana, TX, lost his life on Friday, October 23, 2026, in a tragic car accident. He was born on September 3, 2007, in Texarkana, TX, to Nathan Stokes and Jeanne DeRamcy. In his free time, he enjoyed...

September 3, 2007 – October 23, 2026

Hayden Ryan Stokes, 19, of Texarkana, TX, lost his life on Friday, October 23, 2026, in a tragic car accident. He was born on September 3, 2007, in Texarkana, TX, to Nathan Stokes and Jeanne DeRamcy. In his free time, he enjoyed wakeboarding, working on cars, off-roading, fishing, rescuing animals, working out, and, most of all, spending time with his friends and family. Hayden was an incredible and loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend.

Hayden had a great sense of humor and a natural curiosity about the world around him. He loved picking people’s brains, hearing different perspectives, and sharing his own thoughts and opinions on just about any subject. He was never one to shy away from a good conversation or debate, Hayden had a mind of his own and wasn’t afraid to speak it. Those who knew him will remember his quick wit, his stubborn streak, and the way he could turn an ordinary conversation into one they’d remember.

He was preceded in death by his Nana Kelly, cousin Michael, great-uncle Chris, great-grandfathers Keith and Rick, countless other family members, and several dear friends gone too soon. Left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Jeanne and Brad; his father and stepmother, Nathan and Whitney; his sister and brother-in-law, Haley and Zack; his niece, Gemma; his future niece or nephew due in April; his stepsiblings, Madison, Brooks, Abby, and J.R.; his grandfather, Mike; his great-grandmother, Carolyn; countless aunts, uncles, and cousins; his pet chameleon, Marcus; and his girlfriend, Kariss.

A triumphant celebration of his life will be held at his favorite place to eat, Lost Pizza Company, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Hayden was always smiling, and he loved to gather with friends and laugh. Our family is eternally grateful for the time we had and the memories we made with Hayden. We invite his friends to come and share their favorite memory of him. Please bring a photo to be added to a collage keepsake for our family.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

A graveside gathering to return his ashes to the earth will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Hayden was passionate about animal rescue. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Ark-La-Tex Animal Rescue.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link