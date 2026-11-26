Mr. Isaiah B. Hendrix, Jr., 74 of Fulton, Arkansas was moved from labor to reward on the afternoon of November 9, 2026, in Hope, Arkansas. Mr. Hendrix was born on February 12, 1952, to the late Mr. Isaiah Benny Hendrix, Sr. and the late...

February 12, 1952 – November 9, 2026

Mr. Isaiah B. Hendrix, Jr., 74 of Fulton, Arkansas was moved from labor to reward on the afternoon of November 9, 2026, in Hope, Arkansas. Mr. Hendrix was born on February 12, 1952, to the late Mr. Isaiah Benny Hendrix, Sr. and the late Mrs. Katie (Lafayette) Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was an entrepreneur and owner of Hendrix Contracting and continued to do various projects in the area until his death. He graduated from Hope High School in 1970, and went on to attend Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical and Normal College, (Arkansas AM&N), which would later become the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, (UAPB) where was an Arts Major. When he wasn’t working, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved to cook. Family love was of his top priorities. He enjoyed watching football and basketball; his favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and the New York Knicks. He also loved Gospel and Motown-Soul music, as well as Old School and Southern Soul Blues.

Mr. Hendrix was a native of Fulton, Arkansas and confessed Jesus as his savior at an early age. He was preceded in death by his father Isaiah Benny Hendrix, Sr., his mother Katie (Lafayette) Hendrix, his brothers, Mr. Larry Hendrix, and Mr. Estell Hendrix, and his sister Ms. Debra Caroll Hendrix.

He is survived by his children, Mr. Kevin Hendrix of Lynwood, California, Ms. Shamille Hendrix of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Ms. Shiheta Engram, of Long Beach California. Two brothers, Mr. Sammie Earl Hendrix (Lindie) of Hempstead, Texas, and Mr. Jefferey Donnell Hendrix (Cynthia) of Compton, California. Three sisters, Ms. Frances Hendrix of Fulton, Arkansas, Ms. Irene Hendrix Porter of Compton, California, and Ms. Mary Ruth Hendrix of Fulton, Arkansas. His grandchildren, Cameron D. Dorn, Addison I. Leeper, Malachi John-Amos Leeper, Senji Beverly, Jr., Kanaje’ Beverly and Kani-ya Engram and great grandchildren Kasabien D. Dorn and Kei-Lou Engram, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 5210 Highway 67, Fulton, Arkansas 71838.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday November 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Grove Baptist Church, 2801 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, where Kenneth Reid is the Pastor as will serve as Eulogist and Rev. Ronnie “Shoebox” Keener will serve as the Eulogist under the direction of the Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Staff.

Interment will be immediately following his service at Washington Hill Cemetery, 395 Nevada 220, Prescott, Arkansas 71857.

Courtesy of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print