James Warren West passed on October 24, 2026, at the age of 81. Born on January 11, 1945, James was a resident of Texarkana, Arkansas.

January 11, 1945 – October 24, 2026

James Warren West passed on October 24, 2026, at the age of 81. Born on January 11, 1945, James was a resident of Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca (Benefiel) West of 40 years. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ray Edward West and his wife Gloria and his sister Martha Brown and her husband Jimmy and a son-in-law John Klitz.

Mr. West was the retired small business owner of B and W Dental Lab and a US Army veteran.

James was a beloved grump with a heart of gold. When you first met him, you weren’t sure where you stood with him, but within fifteen minutes you realized he would give you the shirt off his back. He loved all things outdoors, but horses, trail rides, and brisk mountain mornings fed his soul. No matter how much he loved his hobbies, nothing compared to the love he had for his family, and the love of his life, Becky Rae, who we know has been awaiting his arrival with open arms and a “Get in this house!”

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Survivors include his children and their spouses; Tom and Marsha West, Melissa West-Klitz, Ben and Melanie West and Keri and David Wilder.

Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren; Dee Dee Sturdevant , Valerie Watson, Drake West, Nicolas West, Addison Wilder and Kavin Wilder and two great grandchildren Jamie and Rebecca Sturdevant.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, October 28th, 2026 at East Funeral Home-Downtown.

Online tributes may be submitted at www.eastfuneralhome.com

Courtesy of East Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link