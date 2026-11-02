Lainey Michelle Edwardes passed on October 26, 2026, at the age of 6 months. She was a resident of Fouke, Arkansas.

April 26, 2026 – October 26, 2026

Lainey Michelle Edwardes passed on October 26, 2026, at the age of 6 months. She was a resident of Fouke, Arkansas.

Lainey Michelle Edwardes

Lainey Michelle Edwardes, beloved daughter of Lauren Edwardes and Jacob Washburn, passed away on October 26, 2026, at just six months old.

Though her time here was far too short, Lainey filled the lives of those around her with immeasurable love and happiness. Always smiling, always happy, and full of love for everyone, she brought sunshine into every room. She was adored by her five siblings and will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

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Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Lauren Edwardes and Jacob Washburn; her siblings, Faron, Carson, Chase, Landen, Kyla, and Jaelynn; her grandparents, Tammy Lovell and James (Mick) Purvis, Dawn and David Sims, George Edwardes and John Washburn; her great-grandparents, Brenda and John Oats, and Joe and Angie Sims; along with many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Though Lainey’s six months were far too few, the love she gave and the joy she brought will last a lifetime. She will forever be remembered, deeply loved, and dearly missed.

A memorial service celebrating Lainey’s life will be held Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM, at Freedom Grace Fellowship.

Forever our sunshine, forever our baby girl, forever loved.

April 26, 2026 – October 26, 2026

Courtesy of East Funeral Home.

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