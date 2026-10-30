Max Weldon Jones, age 81, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at his residence. He was born on February 14, 1945, in Lamesa, Texas to Joseph Weldon and Altha Beatrice (Safford) Jones.

February 14, 1945 – October 29, 2026

Max Weldon Jones, age 81, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at his residence. He was born on February 14, 1945, in Lamesa, Texas to Joseph Weldon and Altha Beatrice (Safford) Jones.

Mr. Jones was the owner and operator of Max’s Burger Joint and a member and deacon at First Baptist Church – New Boston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, LC Jones, Garry Jones; and sisters-in-law, Daisy Jones, Lois Ann Jones.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Carol Jones; his son, Kevin Max Jones and wife Amanda; his grandchildren, Cody and Lauren; his stepchildren, Leigh Ann Dalton, Eddie Brown, James Brown; several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

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Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church – New Boston with Dr. Patrick Hunter and Bro. David Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery – New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

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