Serena Sue McDowell, 84, of Dinosaur, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026. She was born on January 14, 1942, in Nocona, Texas, to Bonnie and Jerry Stout.

January 14, 1942 – November 5, 2026

Serena Sue McDowell, 84, of Dinosaur, Colorado, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026. She was born on January 14, 1942, in Nocona, Texas, to Bonnie and Jerry Stout.

Serena worked as a Postmaster, serving her community through years of dedication. Outside of work, she found joy in gardening, exploring the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

Her family described Serena as a simple woman who appreciated the beauty of life and found happiness in the things that mattered most. She loved living in the mountains, which she proudly called home for 28 years. The mountains were more than just a place to live; they were where she found peace and embraced the life she loved.

Serena was known for her resilience and independence. She faced life’s challenges with strength and lived life in her own way, finding happiness in the freedom and simplicity of the outdoors.

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She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughters, Debra Ashby and Lorie England.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Joseph McDowell; son, Jackie “Bubba” Ashby and wife, Dena; daughter, Amy Ward and husband, Allan; stepdaughters, Jamie, Brittany, and Amber; stepson, Mike; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members, and friends.

Serena’s life was a reflection of strength, independence, and a love for the beauty found in everyday moments. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her love of the mountains, and the memories she shared with those closest to her.

The family asks that you honor Serena’s memory by performing random acts of kindness. Whether through a simple gesture, a helping hand, or a thoughtful act, they encourage you to spread kindness to others in remembrance of Serena and the life she lived.

A memorial service is currently pending under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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